LIVE: Jason Rohde 'cares about the needs of others' - witness tell court

 

Jason Rohde 'cares about the needs of others' - witness tell court

2019-02-18 10:06

Property mogul Jason Rohde faces sentencing in the Western Cape High Court for the murder of his wife.

Jason Rohde is cross-examined during his trial for
10:43
10:42
Livingstone is excused
10:41
#Rohde Livingstone says Jason never showed misogynistic attitude, socially inappropriate behaviour or violence. He asks the court to be fair in sentencing, consider effect on daughters and show empathy for all Jason has done for society.
10:41
You only knew him superficially, asserts the prosecutor
10:40
Livingstone struggles under questioning on Rohde's character
10:39
#Rohde Livingstone: "He always treated me the same and always had a very calm, caring individual. And as a friend, a very loyal friend to me. I have never heard him say a bad word about anyone." Said Jason was extremely intelligent and a great businessman. @JennaEtheridge
10:38
#Rohde Livingstone says Jason has been his daughters' sole provider. He describes him as a kind, caring and supportive friend who cared not only about himself but others too. He said he paid for a two-week holiday for a disadvantaged orphan girl to Plett. @JennaEtheridge
10:37
Livingstone asks the court to take into account the good that Rohde has done over the years
10:36
Rohde always displayed the same demeanour – he was very well liked, says Livingstone
10:35
Long jail sentence will have a dramatic effect on his three girls whom he loves dearly, says Livingstone
10:32
#Rohde Livingstone: I saw Jason as a very present, active and supportive father to his children. Very involved in their day-to-day lives and also very involved in fundraising activities. He sent his three girls on overseas trips and was very supportive of them.
10:29
#Rohde Livingstone: I am aware of Jason's conviction but the purpose today is to testify about his character. I met Jason at our daughters' school in 2015. We have become very close friends. @JennaEtheridge
10:27
#Rohde VDS to call three witnesses in mitigation of sentence. The first is David Livingstone, an attorney who is testifying as a friend of the accused. @JennaEtheridge
10:26

#Rohde VDS: He has since consulted Rohde's daughter Kathryn.

"She has indicated that she feels too intimidated by the fact that she will be broadcast live".

In addition, she locked herself out of house and fell off wall trying to get in, suffering fractures. @JennaEtheridge

10:24
#Rohde Defence lawyer Graham van der Spuy (VDS) says that at last appearance, he had wanted to call Jason's daughter but she was reluctant. He then said she should stand down "and re-assess in the cold light of day". @JennaEtheridge
10:08

Sentencing proceedings of wife killer Jason Rohde resume

Sentencing proceedings of property expert Jason Rohde, who was convicted of the murder of his wife Susan, will resume in the Western Cape High Court on Monday. 

10:08

Convicted murderer Jason Rohde is seen during pre-sentencing on the Susan Rohde case in the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town.  

Rohde's eldest daughter Katie Rohde who was set to testify in mitigation of sentence, changed her mind just minutes after she took to the witness stand.  

Jason Rohde remains behind bars as the matter was postponed to February 18, 2019. (Adrian de Kock, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

10:08

Rohde to spend Christmas in Pollsmoor after losing fresh bail bid

Jason Rohde will spend Christmas in Pollsmoor Prison after his fresh bid for bail was turned down in the Western Cape High Court.
10:08

Jason Rohde won't testify for lesser sentence, but his daughters might

Convicted murderer Jason Rohde does not plan to take the stand to testify for a lesser sentence after being found guilty of murdering his wife Susan and staging her suicide, the Western Cape High Court heard.
10:07
10:07
