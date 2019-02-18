LIVE: Jason Rohde 'cares about the needs of others' - witness tell court
2019-02-18 10:06
Property mogul Jason Rohde faces sentencing in the Western Cape High Court for the murder of his wife.
VIDEO
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
10:43
#Rohde
Livingstone says Jason never showed misogynistic attitude, socially
inappropriate behaviour or violence. He asks the court to be fair in
sentencing, consider effect on daughters and show empathy for all Jason
has done for society.
You only knew him superficially, asserts the prosecutor
Livingstone struggles under questioning on Rohde's character
#Rohde
Livingstone: "He always treated me the same and always had a very calm,
caring individual. And as a friend, a very loyal friend to me. I have
never heard him say a bad word about anyone." Said Jason was extremely
intelligent and a great businessman.
@JennaEtheridge
#Rohde
Livingstone says Jason has been his daughters' sole provider. He
describes him as a kind, caring and supportive friend who cared not only
about himself but others too. He said he paid for a two-week holiday
for a disadvantaged orphan girl to Plett.
@JennaEtheridge
Livingstone asks the court to take into account the good
that Rohde has done over the years
Rohde always displayed the same demeanour – he was very well
liked, says Livingstone
Long jail sentence will have a dramatic effect on his three
girls whom he loves dearly, says Livingstone
#Rohde
Livingstone: I saw Jason as a very present, active and supportive
father to his children. Very involved in their day-to-day lives and also
very involved in fundraising activities. He sent his three girls on
overseas trips and was very supportive of them.
#Rohde
Livingstone: I am aware of Jason's conviction but the purpose today is
to testify about his character. I met Jason at our daughters' school in
2015. We have become very close friends.
@JennaEtheridge
#Rohde
VDS to call three witnesses in mitigation of sentence. The first is
David Livingstone, an attorney who is testifying as a friend of the
accused.
@JennaEtheridge
#Rohde VDS: He has since consulted Rohde's daughter Kathryn.
"She has indicated that she feels too intimidated by the fact that she will be broadcast live".
In addition, she locked herself out of house and fell off wall trying to get in, suffering fractures.
@JennaEtheridge
#Rohde Defence lawyer Graham van der Spuy (VDS) says that at last appearance, he had wanted to call Jason's daughter but she was reluctant. He then said she should stand down "and re-assess in the cold light of day".
@JennaEtheridge
Sentencing proceedings of wife killer Jason Rohde resume
Sentencing proceedings of property expert Jason Rohde, who was convicted
of the murder of his wife Susan, will resume in the Western Cape High
Court on Monday.
Convicted murderer Jason Rohde is seen during pre-sentencing
on the Susan Rohde case in the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town.
Rohde's eldest daughter Katie Rohde who was set to testify
in mitigation of sentence, changed her mind just minutes after she took to the
witness stand.
Jason Rohde remains behind bars as the matter was postponed
to February 18, 2019. (Adrian de Kock, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)
Rohde to spend Christmas in Pollsmoor after losing fresh bail bid
Jason Rohde will spend Christmas in Pollsmoor Prison after his fresh bid
for bail was turned down in the Western Cape High Court.
Jason Rohde won't testify for lesser sentence, but his daughters might
Convicted murderer Jason Rohde does not plan to take the stand to
testify for a lesser sentence after being found guilty of murdering his
wife Susan and staging her suicide, the Western Cape High Court heard.