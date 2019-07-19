LIVE | Will Jacob Zuma drop more bombs at state capture inquiry?
2019-07-19 09:34
Former president Jacob Zuma is expected back at the state capture commission of inquiry following an impasse between his legal team and that of the commission.
Watch it live:
VIDEO
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
10:15
Pretorius is reading out the commission's rules and the legal team's powers.
"The commission's legal team wishes to place on record that it will not make any concessions in that regard... (in carrying out its powers)"
Evidence leader Paul Pretorius says they are ready to proceed.
The correspondence between the commission and Zuma's lawyers is confidential, Pretorius says, but he is happy to convey what was discussed.
The commission's legal team will continue to exercise its powers delegated to them and contemplated by the relevant legislation, Pretorius explains.
Zondo says he saw some correspondence between Zuma's legal team and the commission secretariat and he is not clear about what will happen today.
"I just thought I needed to make clear what I know and what I don't know at this stage."
The commission resumes.
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo opens by saying that he doesn't know what is going to happen today.
"Last evening, I saw on one of the TV channels on the 6pm news, they announced that the former president will continue to give evidence this morning, and they indicated that this was coming from the commission. I did not know anything about that. I've asked for a report on where that came from."
COMMENT: It is going to be fascinating to see how the dynamic changes this morning. Veteran Zondo commission reporter, Angelo Coppola this morning said he believes Zondo and Pretorius adopted a 'good cop/bad cop approach' and was found out by Zuma. Could be.
But Pretorius will not want to water down or tone down his line of questioning, which was already considered mild in some quarters, but nasty and not in the spirit of the commission by Zuma's legal team. - News24 assistant editor Pieter du Toit
RECAP: Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to resume his testimony at the state capture inquiry in Parktown today.
The commission adjourned on Wednesday following threats by Zuma's legal team to pull out of the inquiry. The former president complained that he was being "cross-examined" unfairly when he was being questioned about the testimony of former public enterprises minister, Barbara Hogan.
Hogan accused Zuma of pushing for the appointment of Siyabonga Gama as Transnet CEO, despite the Transnet board preferring another candidate.
Chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo said the commission and Zuma's team would meet on Thursday to attempt to find common ground. The outcome of those talks is expected to be announced when the commission resumes at 10am.
Former president Jacob Zuma leaves the Raymond Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture. (Thulani Mbele, Gallo Images, Sowetan)
Evidence leader advocate Paul Pretorius leaves Raymond Zondo's commission of inquiry into state capture in Johannesburg.
The commission was adjourned until Friday July 19 as Jacob Zuma's legal team complained about the line of question, likening it to cross-examination. (Thulani Mbele, Gallo Images, Sowetan)
Zuma's Spygate: Who is the real impimpi?
"Jacob Zuma is dragging us down. Not only the ANC, but all of South Africa. At a time where we should be talking about Eskom and job creation, we are talking about spies. Zuma has made everyone an apartheid spy. Why is he doing this?"
The ANC veteran - one of several politicians, former civil servants and intelligence operatives we spoke to this week - is livid.
When the ANC took over the levers of state power in 1994, they decided to close the chapter on comrades who were collaborators, double agents or outright spies for the apartheid machinery.
ANALYSIS: Undisputed winner from Zuma’s train-wreck testimony is Ramaphosa
Former South African President Jacob Zuma oscillated between denial and diversion in his response to a slew of allegations that he facilitated the plunder of taxpayers’ money during his disastrous nine-year rule.
Zuma has not approached State Security Minister about spy claims
Former president Jacob Zuma has not approached State Security Minister Ayando Dlodlo about his claims that intelligence agencies ran a smear campaign to assassinate his character since the 1990s.
Zuma's 'Maharani Hotel takeover plot' taking shape - SACP
The plans discussed during a meeting at the Maharani Hotel to allegedly usurp President Cyril Ramaphosa are now being implemented, SACP leader Solly Mapaila claims.