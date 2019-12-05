LIVE | Willem Breytenbach granted R50 000 bail with conditions
2019-12-05 09:52
Alleged sex offender Willem Breytenbach is expected to appear in court for the first time.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
10:59
#Breytenbach is granted R50 000 bail with those conditions. Magistrate reminds him to have no contact, even via social media, with complainants. Matter postponed until February 4 for further investigation.
Tweet from @JennaEtheridge
Deon Wiggett agrees to be named
#Breytenbach State asks that bail be set at R50 000 with conditions. These include signing at police station three times a week and remaining in Groot Brak area. Must also surrender passport and not have contact with complainants.
Tweet from @JennaEtheridge
Willem Breytenbach sits in court. (Jaco Marais)
#Breytenbach Magistrate Oliver: It is in the matter of public interest for matter to be reported on and I will allow photos of accused before and after court session. No videos or televising proceedings. No naming of witnesses.
Tweet from @JennaEtheridge
Media is prohibited from taking and publishing pictures of the investigating officer, state prosecutor, and defence
Court orders that victims cannot be named
#Breytenbach Magistrate Oliver: Due consideration must be given to all involved, administration of justice and public interest. Accused also has rights to dignity and innocence until proven guilty.
Tweet from @JennaEtheridge
To recap, there are two charges against Willem Breytenbach. One of indecent assault and one of sexual assault. State prosecutor Carmen Daniels says additional charges could be added.
Tweet from @JennaEtheridge
Journalists for News24, Netwerk24 and eNCA have addressed magistrate on applications to take photos and video, explaining public interest and how some complainants came forward of their own accord and identified themselves. Court adjourned for 15min for decision.
Tweet from @JennaEtheridge
Daniels, for the State, asks court not to grant media applications at this stage. She says first complainant was 16 at the time. First charge is indecent assault, because alleged crime in 1997 was prior to Sexual Offences Act.
Tweet from @JennaEtheridge
Media executive Willem Breytenbach was arrested on December 03, 2019 in Mossel Bay.
Breytenbach was accused of rape by Deon Wigget and he was arrested after Media24 uncovered sexual assault allegations levelled against him. (Jaco Marais, Gallo Images, Die Burger)
Loots also objects to photos being taken of Breytenbach inside court, saying it is also prejudicial. Adv Daniels, from the State, says at time first complainant was under 18 and have to protect those who come forward.
Tweet from @JennaEtheridge
Loots: I understand there are two charges against Breytenbach. Videotaping at this stage would be extremely prejudicial to the accused because the investigation has not been completed.
Tweet from @JennaEtheridge
Hunting bullfrogs – The man behind My Only Story
It's Thursday, November 28. The last episode of the My Only Story podcast has just dropped and it's the morning after the night before for Deon Wiggett. The survivor/investigator/creative/artist has been up for hours finishing off the series. The loft of his suburban northern Joburg townhouse is disheveled and he's distressed that I will write about what a state it is in.
Advocate Hanri Loots is representing Breytenbach. He says he has only had three minutes to consider applications by the media to take photos and video.
Tweet from @JennaEtheridge
ANALYSIS | From Kroonstad to Three Anchor Bay: How Willem Breytenbach got away for 40 years
Between Kroonstad and Three Anchor Bay, Willem Breytenbach spent the prime of his adult life - what now appears to be an undeniable fact - as a sexual predator and got away with it. For 40 years.
MY ONLY STORY | A podcast series and live investigation into a sexual predator
Deon Wiggett, in a four-part true crime podcast supplied exclusively to News24, tracks down the man who sexually abused him more than 20 years ago. Here is a wrap of all our coverage on the man described as a bullfrog.
Alleged sex offender Willem Breytenbach to apply for bail
Alleged sex offender Willem Breytenbach is expected to apply for bail when he makes his first appearance in court.