AS IT HAPPENED: State capture inquiry terms of reference 'not finalised' - Zondo
2018-01-23 12:51
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has revealed that the terms of reference for the commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture have not yet been finalised.
Zondo concludes: "The people of South Africa deserve a proper and thorough investigation."
Zondo says he hopes he was able to clarify things properly.
Zondo: "I would not take this job if I had any fear of investigating anybody... this commission will do its job properly and will be guided by the evidence before it.
Zondo makes reference to the "State of Capture" report by the Public Protector, and its importance in terms of establishing the terms of reference.
Zondo: "I don't believe there is anybody in government who doesn't want these allegations properly and thoroughly investigated."
Zondo is asked about whether or not President Zuma is in breach of any time limits placed on him with regard to the state capture inquiry.
"My understanding was that the 30 days was the 30 days the president had to establish the commission, which he has done - the issue of the terms of reference might be another matter.
"The president appreciates the urgency of this inquiry, and I think that in his announcement he made that clear as well.
"I think the terms of reference should be finalised without any undue delay."
Zondo expresses concern that the 180-day time frame allocated might not be enough to conclude a thorough investigation.
"We cannot compromise the quality of the investigation," Zondo says, while also saying they would still have to establish if six months will be sufficient, once the process starts.
Zondo says he will be ready to go as soon as the terms of reference are ready. "I would like this commission to start its work yesterday," he says.
These are serious allegations and "must be investigated thoroughly".
Zondo: "With regard to the terms of reference, I can tell you they are being given urgent attention, but I can't tell you more than that."
In response to a question about how much this inquiry could cost taxpayers, Zondo says that the budget has not yet been finalised.
Zondo has concluded his very brief statement on the details of the commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture, and is now fielding questions for clarity.
Zondo: At this stage, because the regulations are yet to be published and finalised - has to be published in the government gazette - because that hasn't been finalised, no appointments can be made yet. Once the regulations are ready, certain key appointments can be made.
Zondo says he is sure the terms of reference are also being attended to with the urgency that it requires.
Zondo once again says the terms of reference have not yet been finalised - commission cannot finalise their own terms.
Zondo: "In the end, any looting and corruption robs the people of South Africa of the money that belongs to them, that should be used to improve their lives."
Zondo says the commission is still waiting on the terms of reference to be finalised. Says he thinks the presidency is working on them.
Justice Zondo kicks off the briefing.
Deputy Chief Justice Zondo to hold briefing on state capture inquiry
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is expected to reveal further details of the commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture at a briefing in Midrand on Tuesday as the state takes steps against some of the people implicated in the claims.
On January 9 this year President Jacob Zuma finally announced the establishment of the commission, as recommended by the former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela who released the report, State of Capture, in October 2016.
The report was the first part of an investigation into allegations that wealthy business people the Gupta family had a hand in some ministerial appointments and were benefitting financially from close associations with decision makers at government entities such as Eskom.
Is the net about to close on Zuma and his Gupta patronage network? (By Richard Calland and Mike Law)
It all started with a wedding. A 200 plus entourage of friends and family landed their private aircraft at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in April 2013.
What South African’s didn’t know was that the country had already entered a new era of corruption that was to have a myriad negative consequences. Now, after years of legal obfuscation, political manipulation of ‘captured’ state institutions and prosecutorial agencies, Cyril Ramaphosa’s victory to succeed Jacob Zuma as president of the ruling African National Congress has opened up the possibility that an age of impunity will be replaced with a new era of public accountability.
Since the Gupta’s extravagant family wedding at Sun City a slew of revelations have come out. These range from the “State of Capture report”of the former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela, to the damning Gupta-leaks uncovered by investigative journalists AmaBhungane. All helped South Africans come to understand the shocking extent of the systemic corruption inextricably linked to the Gupta name.
WATCH: Magashule on Vrede dairy farm: Law must run its course
The fall of Zuma
The end of Jacob Zuma’s tenure as South Africa’s president was sealed on Thursday when he filed his appeal against a court order that transferred the power to appoint the national director of public prosecutions to the deputy president.
That move, which came on the first day of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC), angered party president Cyril Ramaphosa’s backers who ignored pleas by the new man to treat Zuma with dignity and went for his head.
Zuma’s decision to appeal the judgment that Ramaphosa appoint the successor to NPA head Shaun Abrahams was seen as a sign of “disrespect” by NEC members.
This, coupled with reports that Zuma and his ministers were on the verge of making wholesale changes at state-owned enterprises (SOEs), saw NEC members seen as close to Ramaphosa table a motion that Zuma’s term be cut short.
NPA freezes R220m, land linked to Gupta farm
In its second major move against state capture, the National Prosecuting Authority has seized control of a dairy farm in the Free State and the bank accounts of Atul Gupta, companies co-owned by Duduzane Zuma and other entities in the Gupta empire.
News24 is in possession of the court order issued by the Free State High Court on Thursday that puts the Krynaauws Lust farm near Vrede in the Free State under curatorship of the NPA's Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) and reveals that the Free State's agricultural department - under then MEC Mosebenzi Zwane - paid R220 million to the Guptas in what the AFU calls a "scheme designed to defraud and steal monies from the department".
This is the second in a series of court actions as the NPA clamps down on companies and individuals implicated in state capture. The first applications targeted consulting firm McKinsey and advisory firm Trillian for irregular work done for Eskom.
Parliament: Public Protector issuing 'conflicting and confusing' messages on state capture
Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services has expressed its concern with the “conflicting and confusing” messages being relayed by the office of the Public Protector regarding the remedial action recommended by her predecessor.
Committee chairperson, Dr Mathole Motshekga, called on current Public Protector, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, to respect the remedial action of her predecessor, Thuli Madonsela, regarding the state capture inquiry.
“That remedial action confines itself to what should form part of the inquiry. It is not for her to request an expansion of the terms of reference for the state capture inquiry. In fact, it is only the courts that have the power to amend or change the remedial action.”