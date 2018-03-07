10 key points on the State Capture Inquiry - AS IT HAPPENED

Here is the gist of the briefing held by deputy chief Justice Raymond Zondo about the inquiry into state capture:
1) 6 appointments is announced, with former state Auditor General Terence Nombembe heading investigations. Other members are Dr Khotso De Wee (secretary), Paul Joseph Pretorius SC (head of legal team), Vincent Maleka SC (legal team), Leah Gcabashe SC (legal team) and Thandi Victoria Norman SC (legal team
2) The commission does not have power to prosecute, but it will make recommendations for prosecutions
3) The team will deal with anyone refusing to give evidence
4) The issue of witnesses being in Dubai or India will be closely looked into
5) Evidence provided at the inquiry cannot be used in subsequent criminal proceedings
6) Certain aspects of the inquiry will not be divulged to the public
7) The commission will draw on evidence given at parliamentary committees relating to state capture
8) President Cyril Ramaphosa has been informed that the 180 days provided for the commission to complete its work is not too short.
9) Zondo hopes the inquiry will help South Africans understand the depths the issue of state capture
10) March 1 can be considered as the day the commission started working