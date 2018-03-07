 

10 key points on the State Capture Inquiry - AS IT HAPPENED

2018-03-07 13:47

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says former state auditor general Terrence Nombembe will lead the team of investigators tasked with assisting the commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture.

LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 19:27
15:41

Here is the gist of the briefing held by deputy chief Justice Raymond Zondo about the inquiry into state capture:

1) 6 appointments is announced, with former state Auditor General Terence Nombembe heading investigations. Other members are Dr Khotso De Wee (secretary), Paul Joseph Pretorius SC (head of legal team), Vincent Maleka SC (legal team), Leah Gcabashe SC (legal team) and Thandi Victoria Norman SC (legal team

2) The commission does not have power to prosecute, but it will make recommendations for prosecutions

3) The team will deal with anyone refusing to give evidence

4) The issue of witnesses being in Dubai or India will be closely looked into

5) Evidence provided at the inquiry cannot be used in subsequent criminal proceedings

6) Certain aspects of the inquiry will not be divulged to the public

7) The commission will draw on evidence given at parliamentary committees relating to state capture

8) President Cyril Ramaphosa has been informed that the 180 days provided for the commission to complete its work is not too short.

9) Zondo hopes the inquiry will help South Africans understand the depths the issue of state capture

10) March 1 can be considered as the day the commission started working
15:26
15:21

Here They Are - The Capture Busters!

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has chosen a hit parade of lawyers and a former auditor-general to join him in South Africa's most important corruption probe in decades. Zondo and his team of six will probe all the allegations of state capture that have rocked South Africa for a decade, but for which evidence has grown over the past two years.
15:17
15:17
15:16
15:16
Justice Zondo vows that the investigation will be done thoroughly, objectively and professionally.
15:15
15:15
15:12
15:12
15:09
15:09
15:09
15:08
Deputy Chief Justice Zondo has indicated to President Cyril Ramaphosa that the 180 days provided for the state capture commission to complete its inquiry is not too short.
15:05
15:03
15:02
15:02
15:01
15:01
15:01
15:00
15:00

UPDATE: Deputy Chief Justice Zondo has announced six appointments to state capture inquiry:

Dr Khotso De Wee (secretary),

Terence Nombembe (head of investigations),

Paul Joseph Pretorius SC (head of legal team),

Vincent Maleka SC (legal team),

Leah Gcabashe SC (legal team),

Thandi Victoria Norman SC (legal team)
14:56
Justice Zondo: After the commission has done its work and presented the report to the president, prosecutions will follow where criminal activity has been found. 
14:55
14:55
14:53
14:53
14:52
14:52
14:50
14:49
14:49
14:48
Justice Zondo: The last member of the legal team is advocate Thandi Norman. She is also a practicing advocate, mainly in Durban. She is senior counsel. 
14:47
The other member of the legal team is Leah Gcabashe, also SC.
14:47
Justice Zondo: Maleka has also served as an acting judge in various courts.
14:46
14:46
14:45
14:45
14:42
14:42
14:39
14:38
14:37
14:35
14:35
14:34
14:34
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Those responsible will be found, 'dead or alive' - community safety MEC on Taxify murder
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, March 6 2018-03-06 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Warehouse Manager

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R300 000 - R360 000 Per Year

Technical Marketer

Cape Town Northern Suburbs
Mint Professional Services
R15 000 - R25 000 Per Month

Senior Procurement Manager (CPT)

Cape Town
National Employment Center
R70 000 Per Month

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 