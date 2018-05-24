First hearings of #StateCapture probe set to begin in August - AS IT HAPPENED
2018-05-24 14:35
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has provided an update on the progress made since the commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture commenced with its work.
A full story on the briefing will be filed by our reporter Iavan Pijoos.
The briefing is now over.
Zondo vows that the investigation will be active in that the team will be going out into the field and approach possible witnesses and speak to whistle-blowers.
Zondo says that there are 6 members of the core legal team. Three of them are men and 3 are women.
Here is a another look at the ream involved in uncovering state capture:
Meet The Board
"We think that we should be able to finish in about 18 months but it could go into 2 years."
Zondo says this assessment may well change.
Zondo says his team has already been in touch with the departments of Justice, National Treasury and Public Enterprises.
Zondo reiterates that 180 days is not enough to complete the commission's work. He said this at the previous briefing too.
Zondo says that the commission has received overwhelming support from ordinary South Africans.
Here is a first look at the state capture inquiry website:
Head of legal team Paul Joseph Pretorius says notices have been prepared to invite the public to participate in the proceedings.
First hearings for the State Capture Inquiry will likely be held in August.
Zondo confirms that they have already received records documents from Parliament
Zondo says the legal team will be making plans to interview potential witnesses in the next week
Zondo: Delays have also been attributed to confidentiality issues, however these have been addressed.
Zondo says a number of investigators have been assigned to the commission to begin the work.
The commission also has a website: http://www.statecapture.org.za
However, it appears to be offline.
The legal team has gained two more members.
Head Secretary Dr Khotso de Wee explains the relevance of the logo.
The commission now has a logo and premises, says Zondo.
Justice Zondo has started the briefing, which is the third one thus far.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said during his budget vote speech in Parliament on Wednesday that the commission's terms of reference would be published in the next few days.
Zondo and his team of six will probe all the allegations of state capture that have rocked South Africa for a decade, but for which evidence has grown over the past two years.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has chosen a hit parade of lawyers and a former auditor-general to join him in South Africa's most important corruption probe in decades.
In March, Justice Zondo announced six appointments to state capture inquiry, with former state Auditor General Terence Nombembe heading investigations. Other members are:
Dr Khotso De Wee (secretary),
Paul Joseph Pretorius SC (head of legal team),
Vincent Maleka SC (legal team),
Leah Gcabashe SC (legal team),
Thandi Victoria Norman SC (legal team)
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo promised South Africans in January that the commission would do a thorough job.
"I would not take this job if I had any fear of investigating anybody... this commission will do its job properly and will be guided by the evidence before it."
Watch for more:
Former president Jacob Zuma announced the establishment of the commission on January 9 this year as recommended by the former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela who released the report, State of Capture, in October 2016.
The report was the first part of an investigation into allegations that wealthy business people the Gupta family had a hand in some ministerial appointments and were benefitting financially from close associations with decision makers at government entities such as Eskom.
Zuma was implicated in some of the allegations, with former MP Vytjie Mentor claiming he was in the Guptas' home in Saxonwold, Johannesburg, when they offered her the job of minister of public enterprises on condition that she "drop the SAA flight route to India and give to them [the Guptas]". Zuma denied knowledge of this.
The Chairperson of the Commission of State Capture, Deputy Chief Justice
Zondo, will provide an update on the progress made since the Commission
commenced with its work.