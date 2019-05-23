LIVE: Zuma's 'Stalingrad defence' and 'luxurious litigation' at taxpayers' expense caused delays - State argues at #ZumaTrial
2019-05-23 10:00
Former president Jacob Zuma's legal battle continues in the KZN High Court in Pietermaritzburg, where he and co-accused Thales are seeking a permanent stay of prosecution.
Trengove now reads the infamous encrypted fax into the record.
In the fax, it is clear that there was talk of a R500 000 payment annually to Zuma, to make sure the investigation into the arms deal would gloss over Thales.
Trengove reads an extract from Bulelani Ncguka's affidavit, particularly parts relating to his decision in April 2004 to withdraw the prosecution of Thales.
He is now moving on to argue what he earlier called the deceitful trickery of Thales.
Trengove is queried by Judge Poyo-Dlwati on why the case was struck off the roll in July 2006.
He explains that the NPA had tried to convince the court that because of the challenges to the search warrants by Mr Zuma, prosecutors did not know what evidence they would be able to include.
The Supreme Court of Appeal ultimately agreed with the NPA.
Trengove's submissions over the decisions taken to prosecute by Ngcuka and Pikoli were short, to the point.
- News24 reporter Kyle Cowan
Steyn pushes Trengove on Mpshe's actions again. She said he lied to Downer about why his decision was to drop the charges against Zuma.
"But the victim of that decision was Advocate Downer, not Mr Zuma," Trengove says in response.
NOTE: Trengove draws a chuckle from Zuma as he tells the court that when he refers to Zuma did this or that, it's not Zuma personally, but his various lawyers.
Zuma has been watching Trengove very closely. He is seated in the same row as the lawyers, and has moved his chair back slightly, as he looks down the line, to his right, where Trengove is stood.
- News24 reporter Kyle Cowan
Trengove tells the court about Ngcuka and Pikoli's decisions to charge Zuma. "There is not a shred of evidence to support the contention the decisions to prosecute were politically motivated," he says.
In the DA's quest for Mpshe's decision to be set aside, there were two interlocutory applications (which contributed to the lengthy delays). Together, these applications took 54 months to deal with, four years roughly.
The first interlocutory application was a challenge by the NDPP and Zuma to the locus standi (standing) of the DA to bring the application to set aside Mpshe's decision.
When the matter returned to the High Court after this was dealt with, Zuma and the NDPP did not want to include the review record for the DA to have access to the parts of the spy tapes that Mpshe based his decision on.
This led to another interlocutory application, this time by the DA, to compel the inclusion of the spy tapes records.
Finally, in April 2016, the court heard the DA's application for Mpshe's decision to be set aside.
"Whatever the motive of the litigation was, the effect was to delay the prosecution," Trengove tells the court.
NOTE: Trengove argues that yes, Mpshe's decision was unlawful. But it was still what Zuma wanted.
Zuma is now arguing undue delay, which he himself had a hand in.
- News24 reporter Kyle Cowan
The bench is pushing Trengove on the issue that it was Mpshe's decision in 2009, which was ultimately declared unlawful by the courts, that caused the delay.
Trengove concedes this is true. But he argues that both Zuma and the NPA share responsibility for the delays.
Judge Steyn jumps in again. "I am struggling to understand the shared responsibility...surely a director of public prosecutions should know what his responsibilities are?"
Steyn: "One expects a lot more from an acting director of national prosecutions."
In 2009, Zuma made representations to then-NDPP Mokotedi Mpshe, who subsequently withdrew charges against the former president.
It was during these representations that the Zuma legal team presented the "spy tapes" to Mpshe, who later said this pushed him to withdraw the charges.
The day after Mpshe announced the withdrawal of the charges, April 7, 2009, the Democratic Alliance launched litigation to have Mpshe's decision reviewed and set aside.
According to Trengove's heads of argument, the DA's case "took almost seven years before the application was heard by the full bench".
Trengove points out to the court how Advocate Kemp J Kemp SC, Zuma's former counsel, told the Durban High Court on June 5, 2007, responding to queries by Judge Hugo over why they were seeking to stop the retrieval of documents from Mauritius: "We think it's important. This not like a fight between two champ fighters. This is more like Stalingrad. It's burning house to burning house," Kemp said.
Trengove points out that since 2009, there was only one month in which there was not litigation before the courts relating to the Zuma matter.
Trengove, under some questioning from the bench: "We are not here asking for Mr Zuma to be punished for the Stalingrad defence. We can live with it."
Zuma has exercised his rights, Trengove states. "But don't now come complain to this court about the delays."
The cases that form part of Zuma's "Stalingrad defence" according to the State:
2006 - Mr Zuma's and Thint's (ultimately unsuccessful) challenges to the lawfulness of the search warrants issued against them
2006 - Mr Zuma's and Thint's (unsuccessful) challenge to the letter of request issued to access information held by the Mauritian authorities
2009 - Mr Zuma's (ultimately unsuccessful) challenge to his indictment in terms of Section 179 of the Constitution
2011 - Mr Zuma's (ultimately unsuccessful) challenge to the DA's locus standi in the DA's review application, the reviewability of the decision of the acting NDPP to discontinue his prosecution and to the furnishing of the record to the DA
2018 - Mr Zuma's (unsuccessful) opposition to the DA's review application
Trengove submits the State will show "a consistent pattern of litigation, designed ultimately to delay, and we list all the cases by which this was done".
This continued for almost 14 years. Mr Zuma lost all those cases. The litigation was moreover conducted at public expense, the cost to the taxpayer was somewhere between R16m and R40m. So it was luxurious litigation.
Advocate Wim Trengove SC is now up. He tells the court he will merely highlight "key issues of fact". The first is Zuma's Stalingrad defence, and secondly, the decisions to prosecute Zuma by Mokotedi Mpshe and Vusi Pikoli, former NDPPs, and the fact that there is "not a shred of evidence" to show the decisions were politically motivated.
Deceitful trickery by Thomson/Thales in which they escaped prosecution with Mr Shaik. This is important Trengove says, to highlight the flaws in their current argument.
Judges have filed in and proceedings begin.
Advocate Andrew Breitenbach, for the State, is up first. Zuma concedes to orders asked for by the State in terms of striking out paragraphs of his replying affidavit, which were seen as vexatious and insulting to NPA prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer. Zuma has agreed that the paragraphs be struck out, but the costs order the State wanted on this has been abandoned.
Conspiracy theories aside, the case against Mr Zuma is very strong - State
The reason for the decision to prosecute former president Jacob Zuma on charges of racketeering, money laundering, fraud and corruption does not matter, even if it was politically motivated.
This is one of the arguments set to be put to the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg by advocate Wim Trengove SC on Thursday, as he argues against an application by Zuma for a permanent stay of prosecution.
On the other hand, Trengove is expected to point out to the court that the case against Zuma is very strong, and that evidence exists which proves his guilt.
Equally, Zuma has failed to set out the exceptional circumstances he needed to prove to the court why he deserves to be permanently let off the hook.
Fire and fury from the bench as Thales tries to create distance between itself and Zuma
Arms company Thales has tried to distance itself from former president Jacob Zuma, as both parties seek a permanent stay of prosecution on charges relating to the now-infamous Arms Deal.
But this angle from Thales' lawyers on Tuesday sparked a volley of questions from a full bench in the Kwazulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg.
Zuma is accused of taking bribes from Thales (then Thomson CSF) during the Arms Deal in the late 1990s. Zuma and Thales have filed applications for a permanent stay of prosecution.
Arguments for Zuma were put forth in an emotive day of arguments by advocate Muzi Sikhakhane SC on Monday.
'ANC lost support because I joined campaign late,' Zuma tells backers
Former president Jacob Zuma on Monday told his supporters that the ANC would have done better at the polls had he joined the party’s elections campaign earlier than he did.
Addressing throngs of his supporters at Pietermaritzburg’s Freedom Square following his appearance in the city’s high court, Zuma said his decision to join the ANC campaign helped change the minds of party supporters who did not want to vote for the ANC.
“There were these rumours that some of our people were planning not to vote for the ANC during the elections. I told them you can’t do that — if you have a problem with an individual in the ANC, you don’t punish the ANC.
Apartheid laws and conspiracies: 'You can't conspire to charge an innocent citizen like Zuma'
Former president Jacob Zuma on Monday took a swipe at the National Prosecuting Authority, saying prosecutors had been "ambitious" to charge him.
He told a group of supporters gathered outside the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg, who waited for hours to hear him speak, that the case against him was 15 years old, and he did not understand why it was still being pursued.
He compared the actions of prosecutors to Apartheid-era justice – echoing his lawyer advocate Muzi Sikhakhane SC, who also drew parallels between Zuma's corruption case and Apartheid laws.
There is a witch hunt against me, Zuma tells supporters outside court
Former President Jacob Zuma has labelled the corruption trial against him a politically-motivated witch hunt and says his lawyers will show the court how the NPA conspired to prevent him from becoming president.
"Those who were meant to be witnesses have even forgotten their testimony. Some have died," he told supporters in isiZulu outside the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg.
"We are now arguing that if this trial continues, it's just a witch hunt. We can’t have a trial based on this. We argue this trial is not fresh and witnesses have died and the presiding judges have retired."
'Spy tapes' rehashed: Zuma is the victim here, says lawyer
During then-president Jacob Zuma and French arms dealer Thales' application for a permanent stay of prosecution on Monday, advocate Muzi Sikhakhane SC turned to transcripts of the Spy Tapes to illustrate that Zuma was victimised.
Sikhakhane's aim in reading sections of the Spy Tapes into the record was two-fold: "I want to show the disdain with which they discuss Mr Zuma," he told the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg.
He also used this as his hammer to drive home the sharp wedge of his argument – that the National Prosecuting Authority acted "unconstitutionally" in the way it handled Zuma and the corruption charges against him.
Zuma should have been charged in 2005 with Shaik - defence
The KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg heard on Monday morning that former president Jacob Zuma should have been charged in 2005 alongside his financial advisor Schabir Shaik.
This was argued by Zuma’s own lawyer, advocate Muzi Sikhakhane SC, who is trying to persuade the court to grant an application for a permanent stay of prosecution. The matter is being heard by a full bench, consisting of Judges Bhekisisa Mnguni, Tholo Poyo-Dlwati and Esther Steyn.
Zuma and French arms company Thales are facing charges of fraud, money laundering, corruption and racketeering for a series of alleged bribes paid to Zuma through Shaik, during the multibillion-rand arms deal in the late 1990s. Shaik was found guilty of fraud and corruption in June 2005 for irregularities surrounding the same matter, and sentenced to an effective 15 years behind bars.