 

Living on the banks of a river of sewage

2018-07-24 07:06
A river of sewage from a main sewer pipe runs past these houses in Duduza, KwaNobuhle. (Thamsanqa Mbovane, GroundUp)

Residents of Duduza, Uitenhage, have declared their area a disaster zone. According to GroundUp, a river of sewage from a main sewer pipe runs past about a 100 RDP houses in KwaNobuhle.

Duduza, one of the oldest areas in KwaNobuhle, is situated between Holomisa and Gunguluza.

Resident Nothobile Sithebe said the stinking water has been running past her home for years.

"None of the councillors who had been sworn in have been able to resolve this mess. All they know is fighting against each other for positions. The water used to be white and ran slowly, but as the population grew it became dirtier."

Resident Zukiswa Magadu said that when it rains, the filthy water reaches the houses.

ANC Ward 45 councillor Siphiwo Plaatjies said: "That river needs attention of two directorates, the road and stormwater as well as the public health directorates.

"The mess started when the municipality tried to remove water from an overflowing dam which resulted in it redirecting to Duduza.

"The water is sewage water from toilets of Gunguluza," he added.

