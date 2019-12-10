 

Load shedding: Cape Town warns that water supply may be intermittent at Stage 6

2019-12-10 11:33

Jenna Etheridge

(Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Esa Alexander)

Capetonians who are seeing red over load shedding should also prepare for possible interruptions to their water supply should Eskom decide to move to Stage 6, it emerged on Tuesday.

Citizens around the country were caught by surprise when the power utility moved to Stage 6 on Monday evening. On Tuesday, it moved to Stage 4 until 23:00, Fin24 reported.

READ | 'There aren't even six stages of grief' - Twitter users react to stage 6 load shedding

Now the City of Cape Town's water and sanitation department has warned that Stage 6 was likely to limit its ability to provide water across the city in the usual way.

"Our pumps for both the water and sewerage systems cannot operate properly without power for significant periods," it said in a statement.

"The nature or extent of the possible water supply interruptions is not yet known, but our operational teams are on full alert and the situation [is] being monitored intensively. Updates will be provided on a regular basis."

'Operational challenge'

The City said residents "should not panic" but use water sparingly and prepare for the possibility of having no water for a period of time.

It advised that residents store enough municipal tap water for drinking, cooking and basic ablution.

"The City apologises for any inconvenience that may be caused due to this operational challenge."

Eskom warned that cuts were likely to continue for the rest of the week as it battles severe capacity constraints caused by unplanned outages and flooding.

On Monday, it announced that heavy rains and floods at three power stations caused its already-reduced generation capacity to plunge further.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in a statement on Monday, said public anger over the "devastating" power cuts was understandable, while Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan apologised on eNCA.

