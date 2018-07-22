 

Lobbying ends now - Makhura to ANC Gauteng

2018-07-22 22:19

Tshidi Madia

Gauteng Premier David Makhura. (Mduduzi Ndzingi, Gallo Images, file)

Gauteng Premier David Makhura. (Mduduzi Ndzingi, Gallo Images, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

“I will not let you down,” declared newly elected ANC Gauteng chairperson David Makhura as he called for an end to lobby groups and ill-discipline in the province.

The Gauteng premier, who was elected unopposed as ANC’s provincial chair at its weekend elective conference closed the 3-day gathering, thanking party delegates for a “tremendous success” and giving South Africa’s economic hub a dynamic leadership collective.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was elected as deputy chairperson, while Jacob Khawe was elected secretary, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko his deputy and former Johannesburg Mayor Parks Tau as treasurer.

Voting for additional members to make up the provincial executive committee continued well into the afternoon, with delegates having to select over 700 names to make up the province’s top leadership structure.

Some of the candidates who made themselves available to be elected into the PEC included disgraced former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu. The ANC had said she would face the party's integrity commission for her role in the Life Esidimeni tragedy which resulted in the death of more than 100 psychiatric patients when they were transferred to unlicensed NGOs.

Brian Hlongwa, is another embattled provincial leader who ANC members had to consider for provincial leadership.

This after he was implicated in alleged corrupt activities during his tenure as health MEC in the province.

Fierce contestation and lobbying had taken place in the election of both the top 5 and the additional members, which Makhura said was “no problem” as lobbying was democratic in the ANC but he called for it to end as the conference had come to an end.

ALSO READ: 'Unity is not just going to happen' – Magashule tells ANC GP during closing address

“If comrades leave here and convene lobby groups to assess the outcome of the provincial conference, they shall be out of order because the conference is over,” said Makhura

“The lobby groups didn’t win. Branches said we shall take comrades from different lobby groups and put them into a winning team,” said Makhura reflecting on the outcome of the contest, which saw leaders from the different slates being elected to work with one another.

This was very similar to the 2017 national conference outcome, which saw President Cyril Ramaphosa replacing former president Jacob Zuma as the leader of the liberation movement.

“We now leave this conference with a leadership collective and we must rally behind the entire leadership collective elected by this conference,” said Makhura.

The provincial ANC chair also chastised delegates for failing to elect more women to the party’s leadership collective and said this should be corrected at the next conference.

Makhura also pleaded with members not to approach the courts over ANC matters.

“Please don’t go to court on political and organisational matters. We respect the courts,” said the ANC Gauteng chair.

He said leaders respected the judiciary and would go and defend the party if it was challenged by members.

“If you take us to court, we shall go there and win because we run the issues of organisation according to constitution,” said Makhura.

Makhura also said poor people were being used in battles to fight the ANC.

“Let us not allow the enemies of the ANC and our revolution to fund your court actions whose objective to keep the ANC busy in courts, not busy on the ground serving the people,” he said.

The party has said the ANC PEC members will be announced on Monday as counting was still underway.

Read more on:    anc  |  david makhura  |  johannesburg  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Guard dies after inhaling toxic fumes from brazier warming him on winter night duty

2018-07-22 21:12

Inside News24

 

/News
VIDEO | Train carriages on fire in Cape Town
 

How your dog can tell what you’re feeling

Researchers have found a specific area in a dog’s brain that recognises human faces – a finding that may help to explain why dogs are so sensitive to human social cues.

 

Paws

Share your 67 minutes with animals in need this Mandela Day
Kevin Anderson’s dog is winning at Instagram!
Kim Kardashian-West buys fake testicles to boost her dog’s self-esteem
10 tips on exercising your dog
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Macassar 17:07 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Bishop Lavis 08:06 AM
Road name: 35th Avenue

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, July 21 2018-07-21 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 