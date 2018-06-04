 

Local govt service delivery improved in 2016/17 – Stats SA

2018-06-04 17:43

Amanda Khoza

Risenga Maluleke (Netwerk24)

The number of people receiving services from municipalities increased between 2016 and 2017, Statistics South Africa has found.

"For the period under review, the highest percentage increase was recorded in the provision of sewerage and sanitation (3.8%), followed by solid waste management (2.6%), water and electricity... (2.1%)," said Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke in his report on the release of the non-financial census of municipalities for the year ending June 30, 2017.

Maluleke said the annual non-financial census of municipalities, which had been done since 2002, allowed for the analysis of services provided by municipalities in terms of water, electricity, solid waste management, sewerage and sanitation.

Data collected also included statistics on the number of households using the bucket toilet system.

"The purpose of the census is to measure selected aspects of service delivery of municipalities. The results of this census provide information that can serve as a framework for policymakers and other stakeholders for planning and monitoring," said Maluleke.

Bucket toilet system

According to the report, 257 municipalities responded to the survey.

According to the report, 257 municipalities responded to the survey.

On the number of households using the bucket toilet system, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo were the only provinces that recorded zero in the provision of the bucket toilets, while the North West and the Western Cape reported an increase.

All other provinces recorded a decrease in the provision of bucket toilets.

The percentage of households receiving free basic water services was 36.6%, electricity (22.1%), and solid waste management (28.3%).

The Western Cape recorded the highest proportion of households that benefited from the free basic water policy (76.4%), and that was followed by the Eastern Cape, with 41.8%.

On the number of people receiving electricity services, the Western Cape recorded the highest percentage, and was again followed by the Eastern Cape.

