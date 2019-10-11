Durban waiter shares R5000 tip with colleagues

When he recently received a generous tip of R5000 for his outstanding service, Murphy Masenga, a waiter at Onomo hotel in Durban, extended that generosity by sharing it among his fellow workmates.

"The South African couple visited the hotel for three nights, and on the first night, I served the lady alone. She was so impressed with my service that she requested I attend to her and her husband when they returned for supper the next day," the 26-year-old told YOU.

Murphy fostered a relationship with the pair over several days through regular conversation and commendable suggestions from the menu.

"Over the course of three days they had continued to tip me, but on their last night at the hotel, I could not believe the R5000 gratuity they had given to me."

Murphy says he was overwhelmed with emotion: "I just couldn't believe it. I asked them if they were sure about the amount, to which they reassured me, it was indeed correct."

"I was tearful and ever so grateful; I just couldn't believe it even after it happened."

Murphy Masenga shared his R5000 tip with colleagues (Supplied)

Murphy said that the service he delivered was nothing without his co-workers as they worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure a wholesome experience.

"There is just so much power in working together as a team," he says. "From the moment the couple checked-in at reception, to the room service and even the chef that prepared the food, it was all a team effort."

That was why he chose to share the money with his colleagues.

"I love the work that I do and working for Onomo allows me to meet people from all walks of life."

Murphy, who has worked at the hotel for just over a year, says he's forever indebted to the hotel's general manager Ursala Costa.

"I am forever grateful, not only to her, but my colleagues and the guests who have given me one of the most memorable moments within this industry."