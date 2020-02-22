 

Locals save German tourist from rip current in Herolds Bay

2020-02-22 15:43

Nicole McCain

Herolds Bay. (iStock/Getty)

Two "good Samaritans"- one a local surfer and the other a local body boarder - rescued a German tourist who was caught in a rip current in Herolds Bay on Friday.

The man and his wife were on holiday and visited friends who live near to Herolds Bay.

The duty crew at National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Wilderness received reports that a man was caught in rip currents.

But when they responded, they found that a local surfer and body boarder had already saved him from being swept out to sea.

"The good Samaritans had managed to secure the 59-year-old German man in the surfline, using the surfboard and body board as flotation to aid the casualty," NSRI Wilderness duty controller Warren Page said.

The rescue crew took over and helped the man to the shore.

Other emergency officials arrived on the scene to asses the man's medical condition.

The NSRI commended the two men and eyewitnesses who raised the alarm.

Read more on:    nsri  |  herolds bay  |  sea rescue
