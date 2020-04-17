 

Lockdown: 3 arrested in KZN for peddling illicit cigarettes worth R900 000

2020-04-17 16:53

Kaveel Singh

Police say they seized 40 boxes each packed with 500 packets of cigarettes in Hluhluwe, KZN. (Supplied)

Police say they seized 40 boxes each packed with 500 packets of cigarettes in Hluhluwe, KZN. (Supplied)

Police have arrested three people for having on them 40 boxes each containing 500 packets of illicit cigarettes in Hluhluwe, KwaZulu-Natal. 

The cigarettes have an estimated value of R900 000. 

Demand for cigarettes has increased since the sale of tobacco products was banned for the duration of the the Covid-19 national lockdown.

Officers were conducting an operation near the Hluhluwe Game Reserve on Thursday when they stopped three bakkies.

illegal cigarettes
Police say they seized 40 boxes each packed with 500 packets of cigarettes in Hluhluwe, KZN. (Supplied)

"A search was conducted and 40 boxes, each containing 500 packets of cigarettes, were seized by police. The street value of the recovered cigarettes is estimated at R900 000," said police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala on Friday.

She said the three people - aged between 28 and 54 - were arrested.

"A 33-year-old suspect was also charged for being an [undocumented] immigrant. They will appear in court soon, facing charges for being in possession of illicit cigarettes."

READ: Shopkeeper murdered for refusing to sell customer cigarettes

Police Minister Bheki Cele banned the sale of alcohol and cigarettes at the beginning of the national lockdown on March 27.

With President Cyril Ramaphosa declaring a lockdown extension until April 30, some members of the public have questioned the move to ban cigarettes, saying there was no proper reasons given for the move.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma briefed the media on Thursday morning on amendments to the regulations governing the lockdown.

During the briefing, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu confirmed that the ban on the buying and selling of cigarettes would remain in effect.

Read more on:    durban  |  lockdown  |  crime
