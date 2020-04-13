 

Lockdown: 7 cops arrested in 'booze shop break-in' amid alcohol prohibition

2020-04-13 22:02

Jenni Evans

(Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

Seven police officers were arrested for allegedly trying to break into a shop that sells alcohol in Bonnievale on Sunday.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said they were expected to appear in court on Tuesday. 

They face charges of defeating the ends of justice. 

The sale of alcohol during the coronavirus lockdown is prohibited. 

There was booze buying panic ahead of the lockdown when it was announced that alcohol was not regarded as essential item so booze would not be sold, and this may have fuelled illegal car boot sales, backdoor smuggling, and in some cases and break-ins.

