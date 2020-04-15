 

Lockdown: At least 28 KZN schools burgled, damaged

2020-04-15 17:26

Kaveel Singh

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

At least 28 schools in KwaZulu-Natal have been the target of crime or damaged since the start of the national lockdown, according to the province's education department.

KZN education department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said on Wednesday that while police had arrested two suspects in one of the matters, there was still a need for communties to assist with information related to any incidents.

Mshengu added: "We will push for harsh action to be taken against those who vandalise and steal learning support infrastructure in schools."

He said they received reports of similar cases from three other schools in the Pinetown District, including Muziwabantu Primary School, Daluxolo Primary School and Maqadini Primary School.

"We are busy verifying those cases."

Mshengu last week reported that one classroom was completely destroyed in a fire at Bambazi High School in Emmaus, Bergville.

On Monday, MEC for Education Kwazi Mshengu said the Ethekwini Primary School in KwaMashu, which he recently opened, was burgled.

He said three laptops, a microwave oven and 50 e-readers were stolen from the school.

He said people who steal from schools were "no different to someone who is stealing the future of the youth."


Read more on:    durban  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Almost 30% of SA's super rich studied law

2020-04-15 17:20

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Frontline: Exclusive Q&A with South Africa's chief coronavirus scientist
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Plettenberg Bay 15:32 PM
Road name: N2

Kommetjie 15:31 PM
Road name: Kommetjie Road

More traffic reports
Sweet Monday for 2 Daily Lotto winners 2020-04-13 22:41 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 