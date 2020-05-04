Lockdown: At least 826 arrests in KwaZulu-Natal since Level 4 began - Zikalala

At least 826 people have been arrested since 1 May for not adhering to Level 4 lockdown regulations in KwaZulu-Natal, Premier Sihle Zikalala said on Monday.

"Since 1 May, we have arrested in these roadblocks about 826 people. That will continue, even now, because there are people still breaking regulations," he told journalists.

He was speaking at a roadblock at the Marianhill Toll Plaza where drivers – including truckers – were stopped, screened and questioned on why they were entering the city.

"We are happy with the screening and testing programme at all roadblocks."

Zikalala warned that Level 4 still meant the public had to show lots of restraint.

"The fact, now that we have progressed to Level 4, does not mean regulations are no longer applying. It doesn't mean people can do as they wish."

Lockdown is still strict

He said stringent checks would remain.

"They must go according to the permit they need and also go to where they are meant to go and go back home. We cannot be all over during this time. We still need to ensure people are conscious that the virus is still there and is dangerous to the lives of our people."

Zikalala said they had screened people during their Monday roadblock.

"By 07:45 today, the screening was about 53 people, which shows you that we will be able to screen many people through this programme."

He warned that the public should remain cautious during the Level 4 lockdown.

"I want to call on our people to behave responsibly. To understand that we are still in a challenge. Lockdown [is] still applying and we must protect ourselves as citizens."

