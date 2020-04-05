 

Lockdown | Bride and gloom: KZN couple arrested on wedding day

Azarrah Karrim

A wedding day has turned into a nightmare for a KwaZulu-Natal bride and groom, as well as their wedding guests, who were arrested on Sunday for contravening lockdown regulations.

Love was not the only thing the couple took a chance on, as they went ahead with their special day despite regulations prohibiting gatherings of more than 50 people.

According to SAPS national spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo, about 50 people, including the pastor and bridal couple, were arrested in Hlabisa during the ceremony.

“They are likely to be charged with the contravention of the regulations of the Disaster Management Act 2002,” Naidoo said.

In a video of the incident, a bride in a white wedding gown is seen being escorted to a police vehicle by a man in a suit - seemingly her husband-to-be - while their guests look on in shock.

According to eNCA, police received information that a wedding was taking place.

The bridal couple and their guests are currently being processed at the police station and negotiations are taking place, with the prosecutor on the way, Naidoo added.

He said people are still be trying to take chances despite the lockdown, but Naidoo stressed the seriousness of the fight against Covid-19.

