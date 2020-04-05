Lockdown: Cape Town liquor store burgled and looted

Cape Town Metro Police officers confiscated R500 000 worth of alcohol in Dunoon on Friday during lockdown enforcement operations.

A 33-year-old man been arrested following the burglary and looting of a Shoprite liquor store in Langa, Western Cape on Sunday afternoon.

According to South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa, police have been deployed to the area since the incident.

The Shoprite Group confirmed the break-in, adding SAPS and private security quickly responded to the incident and secured the store.

“SAPS is investigating and the Shoprite Group are engaging with law enforcement agencies at the highest level to assist with keeping our stores safe while adhering to regulations in terms of the Disaster Management Act during national lockdown.

“We denounce acts of crime committed against our stores, which ultimately puts the livelihood of our employees and often also their lives and safety and that of our customers, at stake,” it said.

The purchasing and sale of liquor is banned under lockdown regulations to fight the spread of Covid-19.

Potelwa said police are searching for more suspects responsible for the burglary and looting.

“Detectives have opened a case of burglary at a business premises. Anyone with information about the incident that could assist the police investigation is urged to contact the crime stop number 08600 10111 or my SAPS app,” Potelwa added.