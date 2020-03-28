Lockdown: Day one in Cape Town in pictures

SANDF patrolling the streets on Day One of National Lockdown. (Photo by Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan)

Cape Town's main roads were eerily quiet on Friday morning, the first day of the three-week lockdown ordered by President Cyril Ramaphosa to suppress the Covid-19 pandemic.



Both the police and army are enforcing the lockdown, GroundUp reports.

The Department of Transport issued a statement, saying 22 347 traffic officers have been deployed across the country to "ensure compliance with the published regulations".









With the lockdown in place, drivers and passengers have to explain their reasons for travelling at roadblocks in Cape Town. Photo: Ashraf Hendricks