Lockdown: Day one in Cape Town in pictures

Cape Town's main roads were eerily quiet on Friday morning, the first day of the three-week lockdown ordered by President Cyril Ramaphosa to suppress the Covid-19 pandemic.
Both the police and army are enforcing the lockdown, GroundUp reports.
The Department of Transport issued a statement, saying 22 347 traffic officers have been deployed across the country to "ensure compliance with the published regulations".
Cape Town CBD was mostly quiet on Friday morning. There were only security officers and a few people on the streets. Most stores were closed, except spaza shops and a spice shop. (Ashraf Hendricks, GroundUp)
The streets of the Bo-Kaap, famous for its colourful homes, were completely empty. (Ashraf Hendricks, GroundUp)
Refugees living opposite Caledon Square police station say they have had no contact with government officials and are unsure of what would happen to them during the lockdown. (Ashraf Hendricks, GroundUp)
Langa residents watch as Metro Police officers make their way through the suburb telling people to stay on their properties. (Ashraf Hendricks, GroundUp)
Muizenberg, one of the city’s most popular beaches, was devoid of people. (Lucas Nowicki, GroundUp)
A law enforcement officer stationed on Greenmarket Square is befriended by a squirrel. (Ashraf Hendricks, GroundUp)
A small shop in Muizenberg was open in the morning, but closed by the afternoon. (Lucas Nowicki, GroundUp)