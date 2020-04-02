Lockdown: German citizens going home after SAA agrees to provide chartered repatriation services

German citizens stuck in South Africa during the lockdown will finally be able to make their way home on Friday.

South African Airways (SAA) has struck an agreement with the government to provide chartered repatriation services to various international destinations.

According to a statement by the joint SAA business rescue practitioners (BRPs) on Thursday, the first flights will take German citizens from Johannesburg to Munich and from Cape Town to Frankfurt.

Last week, News24 reported that a group of German tourists had been quarantined after one tested positive for Covid-19.

Negotiations

The BRPs are negotiating with other governments about the repatriation of their citizens.

"The national lockdown happened with short notice and consequently, many foreign passengers, including tourists, workers and students, were unable to amend their travel plans to return to their homes, before the effective date of 26 March 2020.

"Subsequent to the announcement and the start of the lockdown, representatives of several governments have engaged with the joint BRPs of SAA to consider having SAA provide the safe passage of their citizens to their respective home countries," the statement said.

Regulations

SAA will operate these services according to the health and safety lockdown regulations, meaning individuals who have tested positive for Covid-19 will not be allowed to board.

Passengers will be screened before the flight and anyone who has flu-like symptoms will not be allowed to board.



"The airline will ensure the necessary transfer of passengers and essential cargo takes place in a safe and compliant manner for all during these flights."