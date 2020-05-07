 

Lockdown: Interprovincial travel grace period ends at midnight, Mbalula warns motorists

2020-05-07 14:27

Ntwaagae Seleka and Azarrah Karrim

Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula, inspecting if Gautrain follows the transport regulations as they re-open their services. Photos Supplied

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has warned all interprovincial travellers to exercise extreme caution on the roads as the week-long grace period for interprovincial transit during the Level 4 lockdown draws to a close.

Mbalula said the once-off movement of people who were stranded away from their places or work or homes during the lockdown, would end at 23:59 on Thursday.

"From 1 May to 7 May, those who found themselves in provinces outside their places of work when the lockdown commenced, were given a window of opportunity to return to those provinces, so as to gradually resume economic activities.

READ | Regulations will be amended to ensure no stops during long-distance travel - Mbalula

"A direction was issued to allow long distance buses, taxis and private vehicles to travel outside the 20:00 curfew. That allowance comes to an end just before midnight," said Mbalula.

The minister warned motorists not to leave their travelling to the last minute and to refrain from speeding.

He stressed that motorists must adhere to lockdown regulations.

"Law enforcement officials will be out and about, ensuring road safety and compliance to lockdown rules and regulations. We urge road users to travel with care, sanitise their vehicles, wear face masks, do not exceed the required carrying capacity and drive safely. Road safety remains paramount, even in times of coronavirus," Mbalula said.

Meanwhile, Gauteng Premier David Makhura said law enforcement officers teamed up with health officials over the weekend to screen and test travellers entering Gauteng.

Makhura said 99 221 people were screened on Monday and 1 503 people were tested.

