 

Lockdown | Lamola steers clear of prisoner release 'speculation'

2020-04-30 09:51

Sheldon Morais

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola. (Jan Gerber/News24)

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola. (Jan Gerber/News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola has declined to comment on reports of the release of thousands of inmates in an attempt to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country's cramped and densely populated prisons.

On Monday, Eyewitness News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa would announce the release of "awaiting trial inmates for so-called soft crimes and non-violent offenders eligible for parole, among others".

Ramaphosa is yet to make an announcement, but a number of officials linked to the government or who were aware of discussions, suggested to News24 that the proposal was under serious consideration.

Responding to a question posed during a late-night briefing on Wednesday, Lamola said he and his department could not "be held accountable for speculation".

"We have not made any announcement about that. Neither has the person who has constitutional powers to do so made the announcement - the president. So we cannot be held accountable for speculation. So the person who has made the announcement and speculated and made the reports, I think, is the one who must account for that announcement," said Lamola.

The minister said if there was any announcement, it would be made by the president or through the appropriate government channels.

"At this stage, we will not be able to respond to that [question]."

Earlier on Wednesday, Lamola's deputy, Patekile Holomisa, said Ramaphosa was still considering the release of certain prisoners.

Holomisa was addressing a virtual meeting of the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services and Select Committee on Security and Justice.

MPs had asked him about the release of the prisoners, to which Holomisa responded: "That is a matter that is still being considered by the president."

Sun City prison
Sun City prison has approximately 9 565 inmates and 1 575 officials. (Canny Maphanga, News24)

Lamola told the committees that physical distancing was not practical at correctional centres.

He said even if 30% of the prison population was released, there would still be challenges.

Last week, the Inspecting Judge of the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services, Justice Edwin Cameron, and organisations, Detention Justice Forum and the Centre for Applied Legal Studies, wrote a letter to Lamola, calling on him to release certain categories of inmates to alleviate overcrowding in prisons.

READ | Covid-19: Call for minister to release some prisoners

"There is every reason to fear that the virus may spread more fearsomely within our correctional system, and soon," the groups noted.

"Conditions of overcrowding and strained resources mean that correctional centres and their personnel are not able to respond adequately to the health needs of inmates. This imperils both inmates and officials."

The correctional services department registered 138 positive cases, which include officials and inmates, by Tuesday evening.

Read more on:    ronald lamola  |  prison  |  coronavirus  |  health
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Covid-19 | 103 police officers test positive, more than 1 000 quarantined

41 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Coronavirus Command Council announce Level 4 lockdown regulations
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Epping 08:30 AM
Road name: Gunners Circle

Philippi 08:28 AM
Road name: Stock Road

More traffic reports
One person bags R73k the Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-04-29 21:39 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 