 

Lockdown Level 4: Department of Defence recalls support staff

2020-05-08 18:53

Malibongwe Dayimani

SANDF members patrolling Cape Town during the lockdown. (Ziyaad Douglas/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

Following the introduction of the Level 4 lockdown, the Department of Defence (DOD) is recalling to work its support staff who fall under the Public Service and Administration Act. 

DOD spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said the workers will report for duty in a staggered and phased manner. 

He said the recalling was in line with the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) circular 18 of 2020.

According to Dlamini, the selection of employees would be determined by divisional heads in accordance with the DPSA guidelines. The dates would also be determined by the heads of the divisions. 

"Subsequently, the chief of the Human Resources Division has briefed the unions with regards to the plan for the return of staff as stipulated in the DPSA regulations. A Department or Defence Covid-19 steering committee has been established to assess and coordinate all matters related to Covid-19 in the department."

Precautionary measures

He added that, in line with the precautionary measures as stipulated in the published regulations, the DOD had ensured that at every unit, scanners, sanitisers and masks were to be made available to all those expected to return, and that all other precautionary measures would be put in place.

"This approach will allow for proper control and ensure that additional personal protective equipment, as required for every returning staff member as outlined in the DPSA regulations, are adhered to. At all times, the necessary screening as well as sanitising equipment must be available, and all members of the DOD will be screened before entering their place of work, as has been the case since the lockdown on 26 March 2020 for those members that remained operational," said Dlamini. 

National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) Eastern Cape secretary Miki Jaceni said union representatives would be deployed to all DOD offices to verify if they meet the required Covid-19 regulations.

"Nehawu has taken a position that no member must resume work if the workplace is not ready in terms of decontamination and personal protective equipment. No manager can force workers to subject themselves to a risky environment. The employer must comply with the establishment of Occupational Health and Safety Committees."

