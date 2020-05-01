Lockdown Level 4: Taxis, buses can operate between 5:00-19:00, but masks compulsory - Mbalula

The Outsurance team, trained by Clinix Health group, disinfect taxi’s at the Esangweni Taxi Rank in Gauteng, to help curb the spread of Covid-19 around the province. (Chanté Schatz, News24)

No one will be allowed to use public transport if they are not wearing a face mask, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said on Friday while announcing the relaxation of lockdown regulations during Level 4.

Department of Transport Director General Alec Moemi added that they expected to distribute 14 million more masks to taxi passengers during Level, 4 with about 35% of usual commuter volumes expected.

Already the department had distributed 3.6 million masks, he said.

Mbalula added that, while government may provide limited assistance in ensuring availability of masks, the onus rested on individuals to ensure that they did not leave home without one.

Road-based public transport can now operate between 05:00 and 19:00, with a grace period of an hour to complete their trips and drop off passengers.

Sanitation

This included minibus taxis, buses, metered taxis, e-hailing services, charter and shuttle services, he said.

"Sanitisation principles currently applicable to public transport vehicles and facilities remain. No person is allowed to use of public transport who is not wearing a face mask. We call on the pubic to ensure strict adherence to this requirement by obtaining their own face masks in line with the guidance given by Minister Dlamini-Zuma," Mbalula said.

Warning minibus taxis against charging commuters extra, due to the 70% passenger limit, Mbalula said those who charged more would be dealt with by law enforcement.



Loading capacity for metered taxis and e-hailing services will remain at 50%, with a five-seater vehicle permitted to carry a maximum of two passengers and a driver.

"Buses will be allowed to transport 70% passengers of their licensed loading capacity, with requisite social distancing, wearing of masks by all passenger and other mitigating measures," he said.

