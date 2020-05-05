 

Lockdown Level 4: Urgent court application to stop schools reopening struck off roll

2020-05-05 15:07

Russel Molefe, Correspondent

The Polokwane High Court in Limpopo has struck an urgent application off the roll that sought to prevent the Department of Basic Education from reopening schools under Level 4 of the national lockdown.

The application was lodged by the Tebeila Institute for Leadership, Education, Governance and Training and the African Institute for Human Rights and Constitutional Litigation.

The court said that it lacked the jurisdiction, and no order was made regarding costs.

At a briefing last week, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga outlined plans to protect children once schools reopened. No clear guidelines have yet been given on when this will be.

