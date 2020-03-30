 

Lockdown: Man dies after allegedly being tasered and beaten by police, IPID investigating

2020-03-30 16:02

Jenni Evans

(Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating a man's death allegedly as a result of police action, following the reported tasering of a man going to buy beer in the Ravensmead area in Cape Town. 

"We took the case docket for further investigation," said IPID spokesperson Sontaga Seisa on Monday, adding that no arrest has been made as yet.

The Daily Voice reported that Petrus Miggels, known as "Pietman", collapsed and died shortly after being spotted and caught on a beer run by police.

The report alleged that he had been beaten with a hammer and tasered by the police. He arrived at home, told his loved ones what had happened, and then collapsed.

The sale and purchase of liquor are prohibited during the lockdown.

Seisa said he would provide more details on other complaints levelled against the police later on Monday.

