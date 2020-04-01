 

Lockdown: Mbalula amends travel hours and passenger numbers for taxis

2020-04-01 17:02

Canny Maphanga

The police and army monitor traffic during lockdown in Johannesburg

The police and army monitor traffic during lockdown in Johannesburg (Felix Dlangamandla)

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has amended public transport regulations to accommodate concerns from the taxi industry around regulations implemented to minimise the spread of Covid-19 during a 21-day lockdown. 

This comes after Mbalula met with the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and the National Taxi Alliance (NTA) on Monday.  

"In our engagements, the taxi industry placed on the table critical issues, some of which we have processed, while others remain work in progress. At the time the lockdown was declared, we were in the process of finalisng our plans for the hosting of the National Taxi Indaba, which will be held later in the year, to address a number of critical economic issues confronting the industry," Mbalula said during a briefing at the MTN Taxi Rank on Wednesday.

READ: Taxi strike called off, Mbalula, Santaco to brief the nation

"Subsequent to these engagements and consultations, we have taken steps to amend directions relating to public transport," he added. 

As a result, the directives had been amended to the following measures:  

The following public transport vehicles must reduce the maximum number of passengers to 70% of the licenced capacity, if commuters have no masks:

• A minibus licenced to carry 10 passengers, is now limited to a maximum of seven;

• A minibus licenced to carry 15 passengers, is now limited to 10;

• A minibus permitted to carry a maximum of 22 passengers, can now carry 15;

• A vehicle licenced to carry a maximum of four passengers is now limited to half of that.

"We require public transport operators to adhere to the directions on sanitising vehicles and put measures in place to give effect to social distancing at all material times," Mbalula said.

He added that the hours during which taxi drivers were allowed to operate had also been changed. Previoulsy the standard operating time during the lockdown was 05:00-10:00 and 16:00-21:00. Taxis will now be allowed to operate between 05:00 - 20:00.

WATCH | Khayelitsha residents share lockdown concerns after first Covid-19 case
One person wins Daily Lotto jackpot draw 2020-03-31 21:54
There are new stories on the homepage.
 
Hello 

