 

Lockdown: Mkhize gives full support to cigarette, alcohol ban

2020-04-18 23:15

Ntwaagae Seleka

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has supported the recent banning of sales of cigarettes and alcohol during the lockdown, as they had a negative impact on the health of people who had tested positive for coronavirus.

So far, cigarettes and alcohol sales have been temporarily banned in the country to assist government in curbing the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

To date, a total number of 3 034 people have tested positive in 108 021 tests conducted, and two more deaths have been recorded.

The number of deaths has increased to 52.

Addressing the nation on Saturday, Mkhize firstly highlighted that smoking caused to one's health.

"It is something we discourage. Once you have Covid-19 as an added infection, we believe that those who smoke are vulnerable because Covid-19 affects the capacity of the lung to be able to process the normal day-today exchange of gasses in the lungs.

"We discourage people from smoking. I still have to find a good beneficial action that the tobacco has in an individual. In general terms, we discourage people from smoking and more so with this Covid-19," said Mkhize.

"We have been talking about active smoking and passive smoking. It induces so many conditions and other conditions which are related to pulmonary diseases, or chest-related symptoms.

"The problem with smoking is that it tends to affect the lining where people breath and creates some reactions. In some instances, it can provoke a reaction where someone's lining is irritated and becomes easy to get infected," he said.

He said smokers could also get bronchitis, and even tuberculosis.

"Beyond that, it affects the cardio-vascular system. Nicotine reduces flow of blood into the small blood vessels," Mkhize said. 

WATCH | Health Minister Zweli Mkhize holds virtual Covid-19 engagement with experts

He said alcohol resulted in many problems, including neurological ones.

"Under the circumstances we are working in, we really need everyone to cooperate so we can reduce pressure in hospitals and the possibility of people being infected, because everyone is taking a very responsible approach when they are in sober senses," said Mkhize.

He said the problem with alcohol consumption was that the government had to rely on people's sober judgement to be able to conduct themselves in way that encouraged physical distancing, people coughing properly, and hygiene.

"The less alcohol you have, the less trauma you will find in hospital. There will be less people who have been shot and less people injured from car accidents and people being stabbed. Less alcohol improves the health of individuals," said Mkhize.

Read more on:    zweli mkhize  |  healh  |  coronavirus  |  lockdown
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SA has screened 900 000, tested 108 000 for Covid-19, but more must be done - Mkhize

27 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/South Africa
PODCAST | THE STORY: Mitchells Plain residents clash with police over food parcels
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Plettenberg Bay 19:10 PM
Road name: N2

Kommetjie 15:31 PM
Road name: Kommetjie Road

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto winner bags R340K! 2020-04-17 21:44 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 