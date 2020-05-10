Lockdown: More than 1 000 arrests in KZN as Zikalala appeals to public to follow regulations

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala says more than 40 000 vehicles were stopped at 355 roadblocks between 4-7 May in the province, resulting in more than 1 000 people being arrested.

During these roadblocks, 40 088 vehicles were stopped and 87 507 people were searched, Zikalala said.

It led to the arrest of 1 182 people, while 450 admission of guilt fines were issued.

Meanwhile, 2 744 liquor and business inspections were conducted and 155 non-compliant sites identified.

Zikalala warned that private firms contravening lockdown regulations will "feel the heat" of the army and police.

Appeal to the public

Zikalala said he was aware that many people were not following lockdown regulations, and he encouraged those who might be prone to infection to take extra precautions.

Speaking at a media briefing broadcast live on Sunday, Zikalala called on the elderly, those who live with elderly people, and those who have pre-existing medical conditions, to take extra precautions in physical distancing and hygiene practices.

He said the majority of the 43 deaths in the province were elderly people, and people with comorbidities.

He stressed that all citizens should abide by the lockdown.





Zikala also called on people to avoid stigmatising those with Covid-19, saying they should be supported instead.

The need for social relief was increasing, with the government trying to respond to it with the available resources.

Zikalala said more than 100 000 referrals for food parcels were received by the government, with 34 000 food parcels distributed.

However, the government faced a big challenge with regard to delivery, but Zikalala said an electronic monitoring system would be rolled out to make it more efficient.

While some did not qualify for social relief, Zikalala said they would be embarking on a bigger social awareness campaign to inform everyone of the requirements.

He also called on non-governmental and social organisations to partner with the government to assist in providing social relief.