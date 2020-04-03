Lockdown: Number of deaths allegedly from police action rises to 8 - surpasses SA's Covid-19 casualties

Eight deaths have allegedly occurred at the hands of police since the start of the nationwide lockdown on 26 March, according to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

On Friday, IPID released a breakdown of the complaints they had received since the lockdown came into effect.

Six deaths came as a result of police action and the remaining two were in police custody.

The six deaths as a result of police action were recorded in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape, while the two deaths in police custody were both in Limpopo.

Assault cases

Thirteen assault cases have been lodged with IPID, as well as 13 cases of police discharging an official firearm.

There were also three cases of corruption by police officials, which were recorded in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.



A total of 38 cases was lodged with IPID since the start of the 21-day lockdown.

Excessive force

On Tuesday, News24 reported that police were facing three counts of murder, allegedly as a result of excessive force. IPID are investigating.

In Langa, Cape Town, a man was allegedly shot dead by police after he charged at officers with a knife during a chase.

In another case, a man died after being tasered by police in the Western Cape while he was on a beer run.

The number of deaths due to the police's actions has dramatically increased. It, in fact, surpasses the amount of deaths due to Covid-19 in the country, which currently sits at seven.