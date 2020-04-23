Lockdown | SANDF heads into Soweto to ask residents to comply with regulations

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko and police commissioner Elias Mawela had their hands full on Thursday, pleading with some Soweto residents to comply with lockdown regulations.



They travelled with the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) from Diepkloof as soldiers and law enforcement agencies handed out pamphlets educating people about the Covid-19 pandemic.

The patrols later headed to Dobsonville and ended in Braamfischerville where many residents, both young and old, could be seen roaming the streets.

Playing outside

Some residents stood at their gates chatting, while children played outside.

As soldiers moved through the streets, hawkers were asked to produce their trading permits. Those who did not have them were ordered to pack up and go home.

Children were told to go home and focus on their books rather than risk their lives outside.

When the youngsters saw the entourage heading in their direction, they ran off in different directions. As soon as the entourage passed, they returned to the streets.

A voice emanating from two speakers on the bonnet of a military vehicle called on residents to remain indoors.

Deaf ears

"Only essential workers are allowed to be on the streets during lockdown and only one person per home is allowed to go to the shops.

"Please wash your hands regularly and maintain physical distancing. Soweto residents we humbly call on you to respect the lockdown regulations," a female voice called from the vehicle's speakers.

The pleas fell on deaf ears and at some stage Mazibuko, Mawela and their entourage shouted at people to stop loitering.

