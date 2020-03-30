SANDF members slammed, complaints to Military Ombudsman stream in

A large group of homeless people in Johannesburg’s CBD were left displaced as law enforcement removed them from the empty streets during day 1 of the nationwide lockdown. (Chanté Schatz, News24)

The Military Ombudsman Office has received complaints regarding the conduct of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members for seemingly using a heavy-handed approach in enforcing the lockdown.

Spokesperson for the office, Nthombikayise Mdluli Jacha, said these complaints were received via their social media account and they have since sent the complainants the correct forms to fill out.

They had also received a request from the DA's Kobus Marais to investigate the actions by SANDF, which Marais said were "a gross violation of the military’s mandate and the Bill of Rights".

Marais was sent the correct complaint form to fill out, according to Jacha.

Marais' complaint follows videos which have been circulating of SANDF members "abusing" people who allegedly contravened lockdown regulations.

Some of the videos also purportedly show citizens forced to do sit-ups, squats and other forms of physical exercise.

"This behaviour is disgusting and the DA condemns it in the strongest terms," Marais said.

Jacha explained that those wanting to file complaints can submit this via the complaint form and send it back via post, email, fax or Whatsapp.

"It takes us about 60 days to resolve a complaint. However, sometimes due to investigations that need to be done it takes us longer - this could be due to witnesses not available, etc," Jacha said.