 

Lockdown: School holidays may be scrapped to salvage 2020 academic year, says Motshekga

2020-04-10 20:57

Ntwaagae Seleka

School holidays may be scrapped in order to recover lost time as Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga contemplates the best way to salvage the 2020 academic year.

This is one of the proposals being considered by the department.

Even before the lockdown started last month, Ramaphosa announced that schools would be closed to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. With the lockdown extended to end April, schools will have been closed for over six weeks.

Motshekga's spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, said the department is supporting President Cyril Ramaphosa's implementation of the lockdown to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said a team of experts was currently working on a plan for how schools would eventually be reopened. The team will also determine when some or all schools would reopen once the lockdown is lifted.

"The 2020 academic year is possible and we will rescue it. We have a plan in place to rescue lost time. One of our plans might be to do away with the coming school holidays to recover lost time," said Mhlanga.

"Once all schools are opened, there is also a recovery plan to assist our pupils to catch up on lost time."

Mhlanga added that they have online, radio and television educational programmes that are assisting pupils during the lockdown.

Read more on:    angie motshekga  |  lockdown  |  education  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | 'My conscience is clear' - Mbalula lays charge against Somizi over lockdown comment

2020-04-10 18:42

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Understanding GBV in a time of Covid-19 as lockdown is extended
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:54 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Paarl 06:53 AM
Road name: N1

More traffic reports
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results 19 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 