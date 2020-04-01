Lockdown | 'Selfish in their nature' - Lesufi slams schools for refusing to accommodate homeless

MEC Panyaza Lesufi during a social visit to Pretoria West Rugby Stadium, a site where about 400 homeless people have been moved to temporarily. (Alet Pretorius, Gallo Images)

The homeless in Gauteng are being sheltered in tents at various sites, as several public schools with boarding facilities have refused to house those who are destitute during the lockdown, Gauteng acting social development MEC Panyaza Lesufi says.

In Tshwane, government has been overwhelmed with the numbers of people living on the streets that need to be sheltered and looked after during the lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Over 2000 homeless people have been rounded up by law enforcement and sent to Caledonian Stadium since the lockdown started which created a myriad of problems including overcrowding and a shortage of food.

Government has since resolved to look for alternative shelters to house some of society’s most vulnerable.

On Wednesday morning, Lesufi and Tshwane’s head administrator, Mpho Nawa, visited the Lukas van den Berg Sports Grounds in Pretoria West, where 370 people have been relocated from Caledonian.

The homeless will sleep in UN refugee tents on the sports fields. They have been provided with food, mattresses, blankets and other necessities, such as toothpaste, deodorant and soap.

As the country moves into winter, and with the lockdown in place, these makeshift shelters had not been government’s first choice, Lesufi said.

They had approached public schools with boarding facilities that were currently standing empty because of the closure of schools.

However, Lesufi said, the Student Governing Bodies (SGB) of these schools had refused to accommodate the homeless during the national disaster.

"As the Gauteng government, we will defend the right of the poor to survive through these 21 days, because they are human beings as well," he said.

"And that is why we are angered by institutions, that when we want [to use] some [of their] facilities, they raise the threat of a court order to say they will stop us from taking these people there. They are selfish in their nature and in their approach.

"This is a national disaster and this virus does not select whether we are an SGB member or a homeless person, it affects all of us."

According to a statement by the Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools (Fedsas), which has been seen by News24, the SGB of public schools must control and administer the grounds and buildings (hostels included) occupied by the school.

The statement notes that several of their members had received instructions to make school infrastructure available. These members had then enquired with Fedsas about the legality of the instructions.

"It is also important to note that all public schools are juristic persons. As such public schools exercise their rights through the school’s governing bodies, being the only organ through which the juristic person can act," the statement read.

Lesufi said it was a shame that South Africans had to be placed in tents, while public assets like boarding schools were empty because "self-centred" SGBs had refused to open schools for the homeless.

"Is it because homeless people are half human beings?" he asked on Twitter.