 

Lockdown: Separated parents allowed to move kids between houses - new regulations

2020-04-08 08:18

Azarrah Karrim

Separated parents are now allowed to move their children between houses during the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, provided they meet certain legal requirements.

While government had previously been unclear about the issue, new regulations regarding the matter were gazetted on Tuesday.

Separated or divorced parents who want to move their children between them during the lockdown, will need a court order or an agreement that is registered with the family advocate, such as a parental responsibilities and rights agreement or a parenting plan.

READ | Coronavirus: The rules you need to know ahead of nationwide lockdown

The responsible parent transporting their child or children must have these documents, or a certified copy, in their possession when travelling.

Another requirement parents will have to meet, is to ensure that no person in the household has come into contact with a person who is known or suspected to be infected with Covid-19.

WATCH | Zulu gives clarity on co-parenting: You are not allowed to move your children

Previously, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said children must remain with one parent throughout the lockdown and that movement between parents was prohibited, News24 reported.

Stay up to date and stay healthy. Subscribe to Health24’s Daily Dose newsletter for important updates on the spread of the coronavirus. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab

Read more on:    lindiwe zulu  |  lockdown  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Lockdown | 'Will things go back to the way they were?' - Fearful small business owner

56 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Message of hope: Frontline worker tells SA 'everything's gonna be okay'
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Langa 08:00 AM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Strandfontein 06:17 AM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

More traffic reports
Two Daily Lotto players win almost R160K in jackpot 2020-04-07 21:47 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 