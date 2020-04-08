Lockdown: Separated parents allowed to move kids between houses - new regulations

Separated parents are now allowed to move their children between houses during the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, provided they meet certain legal requirements.

While government had previously been unclear about the issue, new regulations regarding the matter were gazetted on Tuesday.

Separated or divorced parents who want to move their children between them during the lockdown, will need a court order or an agreement that is registered with the family advocate, such as a parental responsibilities and rights agreement or a parenting plan.

The responsible parent transporting their child or children must have these documents, or a certified copy, in their possession when travelling.

Another requirement parents will have to meet, is to ensure that no person in the household has come into contact with a person who is known or suspected to be infected with Covid-19.

Previously, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said children must remain with one parent throughout the lockdown and that movement between parents was prohibited, News24 reported.

