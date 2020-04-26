 

Lockdown: Smokers still able to get cigarettes, informal trade is active - survey

2020-04-26 19:21

Nicole McCain

One in 10 smokers has been able to access cigarettes during the national lockdown, according to the results of a survey released by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC).

The survey, which was carried out between 7 April and 14 April and had over 19 000 respondents, was set out to understand what South Africans know, and how they are reacting, to the Covid-19 emergency.

It found that cigarettes were more accessible than alcohol during the lockdown, according to Priscilla Reddy, extraordinary professor at the HSRC, in a presentation of the findings on Sunday.

The survey found that a quarter of the people from informal settlements were able to buy cigarettes during the lockdown, which implied that informal trade had continued in these areas.

With South Africa under lockdown since 27 March, the sale of tobacco products and liquor has been prohibited.

During his address to the nation last Thursday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that, under Level 4 of the risk-adjusted strategy to be implemented from May 1, the sale of cigarettes will be permitted.

The survey also found that South Africans have largely adhered to national lockdown regulations, with the results showing that 99% of respondents either left their homes for food, medicine and social grants or stayed at home.

However, many have taken financial strain during the lockdown period, with 55% of informal settlement residents reporting they had no money for food.

In addition, over 20% of people from informal settlements and rural areas said their chronic medication was inaccessible during the lockdown.

Read more on:    coronavirus  |  cigarettes  |  lockdown
NEXT ON NEWS24X

UPDATED: CORONAVIRUS FAQs | All your questions answered

2020-04-23 09:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Survey results on how South Africans are coping with lockdown released
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kommetjie 06:38 AM
Road name: Kommetjie Road

Chapmans Peak 06:29 AM
Road name: Chapmans Peak Drive

More traffic reports
4 people bag R83k in the Daily Lotto Jackpot 2020-04-25 21:38 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 