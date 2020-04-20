 

Lockdown: Soweto man dies after alleged assault by police, Ipid investigating

2020-04-20 17:11

Sesona Ngqakamba

Police at a road block. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Police at a road block. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating the circumstances which led to the death of a 23-year-old Soweto man.

It is alleged the man from Naledi/Zola died after he was assaulted by police three days ago, IPID spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said.

The man died at his home on Sunday after receiving medical attention at a local medical facility.

Seisa said the deceased family suspects he died of injuries sustained during the assault.  

"At this point in time, we haven't made any arrest as our investigation is ongoing," Seisa said. 

Earlier this month, News24 reported that three deaths had allegedly occurred at the hands of police since the start of the nationwide lockdown on 26 March.  

In a breakdown, Ipid said six assault cases had been lodged as well as three cases of police discharging an official firearm. 

Among the cases the directorate is investigating closely is that of the death of a Vosloorus man, who was allegedly shot inside his home. It is alleged the shooting occurred during a lockdown operation which involved Ekurhuleni metro police officers.  

ALSO READ: 'Covid-19 less important because we now fear law enforcement' - family of man killed during lockdown

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  coronavirus  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

CORONAVIRUS FAQs | All your questions answered

2020-03-19 06:30

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | 5 Cape Town weekend hotspots deserted during lockdown
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 17:02 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Edgemead 16:11 PM
Road name: N7 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Better luck next time - no Daily Lotto jackpot winners 2020-04-19 21:35 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 