 

Lockdown | Three arrested for pretending to be 'Covid-19 officials on deployment'

2020-04-28 10:12

Azarrah Karrim

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Three people were arrested in Mpumalanga on Monday for allegedly pretending to be "Covid-19 officials on deployment" and using fake Covid-19 insignia on their vehicles.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, police received information about two vehicles branded with Covid-19 signage which were allegedly used to commit crime.

After following up, the police tracked down a VW Polo sedan and Toyota Hilux bakkie which matched the description they were given.

"Upon stopping the said vehicles, police found three occupants pretending to be Covid-19 officials on deployment.

"They then found fake permits inside and further discovered that the suspects were attempting to cross the border with the intention [of collecting] dagga from a neighbouring country," Hlathi said.

ALSO READ | 5 arrested in Gauteng for impersonating police officers, soldiers

The three were arrested and charged with the contravention of lockdown regulations for moving between provinces.

"Police cannot rule out the possibility of adding charges relating to fraud as they impersonated Covid-19 officials," Hlathi added.

Their vehicles were confiscated for further investigation.

They are expected to appear in the Chief Albert Luthuli Magistrate's Court later on Tuesday.

"The management of the SAPS has welcomed the arrest of the three and have sent a stern warning to those who think they will take chances during this lockdown period that law enforcement agencies will deal decisively with them," Hlathi said.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma said the "astuteness of the police was magnificent".

Read more on:    mbombela  |  lockdown  |  coronavirus  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SA’s mall owners slash rent - but there is still no deal with big retailers

2020-04-28 09:32

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Making the most of lockdown: Fun with four-legged companions
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Parklands 06:16 AM
Road name: Sandown Road

Cape Town 06:14 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-04-26 21:42 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 