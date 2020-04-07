Lockdown: Three Gauteng schools torched

Children at three schools in Tshwane will not have a school to go back to when the coronavirus lockdown ends. Their places of learning were burnt down, said Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi's office on Tuesday.

The three burnt schools were among a large number of schools targeted by criminals. They broke into and vandalised 18 schools in Gauteng.

The schools targeted were in Evaton, Sebokeng, Lotus Gardens, Bophelong, Mabopane, Tsakane, Soweto and Soshanguve.

Lesufi's statement said it was not unusual for schools to be targeted during holidays, when the area was quieter.

He had asked that police patrol and protect schools.

Equipment and groceries for school nutrition programmes were among the items stolen.



The schools burnt down were: Amogelang Secondary School in Soshanguve; Lethabong Secondary School in Soshanguve; and Phuthanang Primary School in Soshanguve.

Lesufi appealed to the police to patrol schools more often, and also urged people not to buy stolen goods.