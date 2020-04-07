 

Lockdown: Three Gauteng schools torched

2020-04-07 20:37

Jenni Evans

(File, iStock)

(File, iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Children at three schools in Tshwane will not have a school to go back to when the coronavirus lockdown ends. Their places of learning were burnt down, said Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi's office on Tuesday. 

The three burnt schools were among a large number of schools targeted by criminals. They broke into and vandalised 18 schools in Gauteng. 

The schools targeted were in Evaton, Sebokeng, Lotus Gardens, Bophelong, Mabopane, Tsakane, Soweto and Soshanguve. 

Lesufi's statement said it was not unusual for schools to be targeted during holidays, when the area was quieter.

He had asked that police patrol and protect schools.

Equipment and groceries for school nutrition programmes were among the items stolen.

The schools burnt down were: Amogelang Secondary School in Soshanguve; Lethabong Secondary School in Soshanguve; and Phuthanang Primary School in Soshanguve.

Lesufi appealed to the police to patrol schools more often, and also urged people not to buy stolen goods. 

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  education  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Some homeless people in Cape Town try to escape from encampment to house them

2020-04-07 19:46

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Message of hope: Frontline worker tells SA 'everything's gonna be okay'
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Chapmans Peak 15:31 PM
Road name: Chapmans Peak Drive

Cape Town 03:52 AM
Road name: MyCiti Bus

More traffic reports
Two Daily Lotto players win almost R160K in jackpot 8 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 