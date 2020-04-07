 

Lockdown: Welkom mayor apologises for 'boesman' remark

2020-04-07 21:39

Jenni Evans

The mayor of Welkom had to apologise for a racially offensive word used during an address to soldiers about to enforce lockdown rules in the Free State city. 

SA Human Rights Commissioner in the province Thabang Kheswa told News24 that complaints were received over Nkosinjani Speelman's comments made on Monday. 

Kheswa said the coloured community of Welkom were offended. 

In the video, Speelman uses the word "boesman" to describe people who violate lockdown rules and go out when they shouldn't. 

The word translates as "bush man", a blanket term used by colonialists to describe the Khoi and San hunter gatherers and trackers they encountered on their forays. It is sometimes used to describe a person classified as "coloured" during the apartheid era and can be considered as offensive. 

Kheswa said Speelman had apologised and had also made a video of his apology. 

"I want to apologise for a statement I made yesterday," said Speelman in the video. 

"It was not undermining you - it was just out of [a] mistake. So I want to apologise to everybody from Bronville, in particular the coloured people." 

He said: "I was not saying it in a bad spirit; it was just a slip of the tongue - to say that these people are giving us a problem... I am humble, [I] feel so sorry for what I have said."

Read more on:    racism  |  lockdown
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Lockdown: Three Gauteng schools torched

2020-04-07 20:37

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Message of hope: Frontline worker tells SA 'everything's gonna be okay'
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Chapmans Peak 15:31 PM
Road name: Chapmans Peak Drive

Cape Town 03:52 AM
Road name: MyCiti Bus

More traffic reports
Two Daily Lotto players win almost R160K in jackpot 9 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 