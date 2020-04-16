 

Lockdown will be phased out gradually – Dlamini-Zuma

2020-04-16 14:00

Tshidi Madia

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. (GCIS)

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. (GCIS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says some of the measures the government has put in place during the lockdown will remain once it is lifted.

The minister was speaking during a media briefing by members of the national command council (NCC) in Pretoria on Thursday.

The NCC is spearheading South Africa's battle against the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has already claimed the lives of 34 people in the country, while 2 506 have tested positive.

Around two million people across the globe have been infected by the deadly outbreak.

READ | Lockdown Phase 2: Here’s what we know about rules and how restrictions will change

"When we do stop the lockdown, we cannot do it abruptly - that today it's complete lockdown and tomorrow it's open completely. We have to phase in, so that there is an orderly move towards normality," said Dlamini-Zuma.

South Africa has been under lockdown since 26 March.

The lockdown regulations include a travel ban, schools shutting down, and large gatherings and the sale of alcohol prohibited, among others.

"Probably every week we are going to be announcing which areas are going to be opened, incrementally, and the conditions of those openings," said Dlamini-Zuma.

While she did not mention which industries would be opened in the initial stages, she hinted that, with the winter season setting in and schools being opened, both necessitated certain considerations and needs for people.

"Industries will have to slowly come on stream," she said, warning that every time people see the government or the NCC communicating they shouldn't assume it is to lift certain regulations.

"There must be an orderly way of easing the lockdown. For now, it ends on 30 April, but even if it ends on the 30th you cannot just open the flood gates," said Dlamini-Zuma.

She added that some regulations would remain in place for a "very long time".

Read more on:    nko­sazana dlamini-zuma  |  lockdown  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Premier Winde offers Christina Nomdo the first Western Cape Children's Commissioner position

2020-04-16 13:32

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Lockdown extension: National Command Council to brief the nation
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Plettenberg Bay 06:02 AM
Road name: N2

Kommetjie 15:31 PM
Road name: Kommetjie Road

More traffic reports
One winner scoops R284K in the Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-04-15 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 