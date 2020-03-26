Lockdown will have an effect, but new Tshwane administrators remain committed to their task

The national lockdown will have an impact on the responsiveness to the most pressing service delivery concerns in Tshwane, according to the team of administrators appointed to run the capital city.

The administrators were appointed earlier this week by Gauteng's Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Lebogang Maile. They were tasked to run the City of Tshwane ahead of the by-elections.

After the Tshwane council failed to elect a new mayor, extend the period of service for the acting city manager and approve the adjustment budget last month, the council was dissolved and the City placed under administration.

While the DA has challenged the decision in court, judgment has been reserved and the dissolution of council has continued in the interim.

Lockdown in Tshwane

In a statement on Thursday, the newly appointed Tshwane head administrator, Mpho Nawa, addressed issues relating to the city and the impending lockdown.

"There’s no denying the impact the lockdown will have, however we remain determined to extract high optimisation and minimal interruption to key services," Nawa said.

"Our focus is to improve the circumstances of the 3.3 million residents who have an expectation to reap the fruit of a responsive, accountable and service delivery-oriented government."

Nawa said the City has activated a Disaster Command Centre to enable an integrated and coordinated mechanism geared towards emergency, rapid and effective responses to residents during the lockdown.

Basic services such as electricity, water, sanitation and waste removal, among others, will continue – though not at the normal speed, according to Nawa.

"The City would like to assure the residents that provision of essential services will continue during the lockdown period, in line with the president’s directive. We implore the public to use services in a manner that minimises pressure on our over-stretched resources."

Nawa reminded Tshwane residents that the lockdown is necessary to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Services that will continue include the Tshwane Food Market, the City’s bus service will be operational at a reduced scale, as well as fire and rescue services.

