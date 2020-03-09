 

Locked up in Wuhan for 50 days: Suspense is killing us, says teacher who wants to return to sunny SA

2020-03-09 19:19

South African teacher Sizwe Sibiya is anxiously awaiting repatriation from Wuhan, epicentre of China's deadly coronavirus outbreak, and has barely left his flat for almost two months.

The South African government promised to fly home 184, from an initial figure of 151, of its nationals – mostly students and teachers – who are residing in the city. But no date has been set for their return.

"The suspense is killing us right now," Sibiya said. "Everybody is talking about packing and just being ready for the call."

Sibiya, 40, his wife and their 5-year-old daughter have been confined to their apartment in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, for more than 50 days.

"It has been a very, very taxing exercise, both physically and mentally," said Sibiya, who spoke to AFP via video chat.

"You end up missing just the basic things like seeing people, hearing people make noise."

Sibiya moved to Wuhan in 2016 with his wife and daughter, who was aged one at the time.

READ | Search for quarantine facilities for South Africans from Wuhan almost over

The family has been kept indoors since 17 January after Chinese authorities imposed travel restrictions in Hubei to curb the spread of the virus.

About 56 million people have been effectively housebound by the lockdown.

"We are all humans, now and then we crave the human touch," Sibiya said, haggard from the quarantine.

"Being away from people, the public, for such a long time is definitely not a nice experience."

Mkhize assured the public once a quarantine facili

The number of coronavirus cases has risen worldwide to more than 110 000, with more than 3 800 dead across 100 nations and territories since it emerged in December.

South Africa confirmed its first case last week, and now a total of seven people have tested positive.

"You watch the news and you can see the number of people who are infected going up," said Sibiya, who has grown increasingly concerned about his safety.

He added that sometimes he wondered who would be next.

"Is it me?" he asked. "Is it my family? My friends?"

While the outbreak has flared up in Europe and other parts of the world, new infections reported in Hubei have been on a downward trend for several weeks.

ALSO READ | Durban pupils who came into contact with travel group exposed to coronavirus given all-clear

"We are all looking forward to being at home," said Sibiya. "It has been incredibly hard for everybody."

"It's quite cold here, it's still winter," he added. "So we are looking forward to the sun."

Read more on:    coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

RUNDOWN | 6 things you need to know about the coronavirus in SA

28 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Government updates SA on coronavirus developments in the country
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Athlone 18:54 PM
Road name: LOAD SHEDDING

Morningstar 18:36 PM
Road name: N7 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
UNLUCKY: No Daily Lotto jackpot winners 2020-03-08 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 