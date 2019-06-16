 

Long weekend crashes: 14 people killed in Limpopo, Mpumalanga

2019-06-16 20:08
Accident scene. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Accident scene. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has cautioned against speeding, drinking and driving, dangerous overtaking, distracted driving and driver fatigue, following the spate of fatal crashes this long weekend.

Fourteen people have died on the road in Mpumalanga and Limpopo provinces since Friday, Transport Department has said.

In Limpopo, six people were burnt beyond recognition after two vehicles collided head-on and caught flames near Dingamazi village on Sunday morning.

"In the same province on Saturday, two people were killed and around 80 others were injured in a collision involving a bus, a bakkie and an SUV on the R71 between Letsitele and Gravelotte," spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine said in a statement.  

On Friday, three children, aged between two and 13, were injured during a collision on the R544 near Verena in Mpumalanga. Six people died in the crash.

"What was meant to be a joyous long weekend has been marred by heartbreaking road crashes where far too many lives have been lost. Without casting aspersions - because the cause of each crash is still under investigation," Allie Paine said.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    fikile mbalula  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Faith Muthambi lined up for top post

2019-06-16 19:20

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
One lucky Daily Lotto player strikes it big with R460 000 prize 2019-06-15 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 