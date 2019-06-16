Long weekend crashes: 14 people killed in Limpopo, Mpumalanga

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has cautioned against speeding, drinking and driving, dangerous overtaking, distracted driving and driver fatigue, following the spate of fatal crashes this long weekend.

Fourteen people have died on the road in Mpumalanga and Limpopo provinces since Friday, Transport Department has said.

In Limpopo, six people were burnt beyond recognition after two vehicles collided head-on and caught flames near Dingamazi village on Sunday morning.

"In the same province on Saturday, two people were killed and around 80 others were injured in a collision involving a bus, a bakkie and an SUV on the R71 between Letsitele and Gravelotte," spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine said in a statement.

On Friday, three children, aged between two and 13, were injured during a collision on the R544 near Verena in Mpumalanga. Six people died in the crash.

"What was meant to be a joyous long weekend has been marred by heartbreaking road crashes where far too many lives have been lost. Without casting aspersions - because the cause of each crash is still under investigation," Allie Paine said.

