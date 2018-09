A man, believed to be in his 30s, was killed when a tyre that came off a truck struck him as he walked along the N1 highway, between the Beyers Naude Drive and Malibongwe Road offramps, in Johannesburg on Friday, emergency services said.

"It is understood that the wheel had come off a truck, travelled a short distance and struck the man while he had been walking in the emergency lane," ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

He added that ER24 paramedics, who were flagged down shortly after 12:30, attended to the man in the emergency lane.

Paramedics assessed him, but he died from numerous injuries.

A truck tyre was found about 150 metres away.

Local authorities are expected to investigate.