A haul of stolen goods that included flat screen TVs and medicines was found on a plot in Benoni on Friday but the supposed owners of the goods have fled, leaving behind over R1m worth of "stock".

Ekurhuleni Metro Police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wilfred Kgasago said on Sunday it was the black plastic on the windows and the strange hours they kept that led police to them.

The rooms were situated on Farrah Street plots in Crystal Park and residents noticed that the tenants were only seen at night, either delivering or collecting goods.



"The metro police gained access to the room and uncovered sealed boxes of dozens of flat screen television sets, tablets, herbal-based alcohol and spirit liquor," said Kgasago.

The goods are suspected to have been stolen from containers at Durban harbour.

Officers also found a truck loaded with various items.

They called the people renting the rooms but they failed to honour an invitation to come over and explain to officials how the goods got there.

No arrests were made and the R1.2m in recovered goods were booked into the Benoni police's holding facilities.