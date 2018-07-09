 

'Lost' motorist robs traffic cop of gun, cellphone after asking him for directions

2018-07-09 10:03

Tammy Petersen

Traffic officer vehicle. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

A traffic officer was robbed of his firearm after he was flagged down by a supposedly lost motorist on Sunday, the City of Cape Town's traffic services said.

Spokesperson Richard Coleman said the traffic officer was on his way to the Hillstar Traffic Department to report for duty at about 12:00.

"He was flagged down by the occupants of a vehicle on Prince George Drive. [The occupants] indicated that they were looking for directions," he said.

"While speaking to the female passenger, another occupant in the back seat pointed a firearm at the officer and demanded his firearm and cellphone, threatening to shoot him if he didn't comply. The officer did as he was told and was then instructed, at gunpoint, to walk away."

Coleman said a criminal case has been opened and that traffic services personnel were working closely with the police to find the robbers.

