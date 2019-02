Friday's record-high R180m PowerBall jackpot has rolled over and now stands at a whopping R190m.

Ithuba Lottery spokesperson Busisiwe Koloi said this is the highest amount up for grabs in the South African lottery's history.

The PowerBall Plus lottery also rolled over and currently stands at R1m. All eyes will now be on Tuesday's PowerBall draw, she said, when the lucky ticket could be played.

Meanwhile, the winner in a R28m Lotto draw has still not claimed their prize, News24 previously reported. The winner has until February 13 to claim the prize or risk losing it.

Koloi said the money would go towards "further supporting good causes through the National Lotteries Distribution Fund", if it was not claimed.

The ticket was reportedly purchased at a Shoprite Checkers store in Cape Town's Sanlam Centre.

In August last year, a couple won the R145m PowerBall jackpot, TimesLive reported.

The winning numbers from Friday's PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw are:

Powerball: 22, 30, 39, 41, 42 PowerBall: 11

PowerBall Plus: 04, 06, 21, 24, 47 Powerball: 08