 

Love triangle: Policeman shoots girlfriend, her lover then himself

2018-10-09 14:43

Cyril Blackburn

Policeman shoots girlfriend. (Photo: Supplied)

Policeman shoots girlfriend. (Photo: Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Shocked residents of an apartment building in Waterloo, KwaZulu-Natal, heard the shots as a policeman shot his girlfriend after an argument, then fired at her lover before turning the gun on himself.

Prem Balram, of private armed response company Reaction Unit South Africa, says concerned residents called members of his unit to the apartment in the early hours of Friday morning.

Balram says a police officer, who apparently worked at the Ndwedwe police station, followed his 23-year-old girlfriend to the apartment, where he caught her and her lover red-handed.

“She apparently tried escaping the flat and fleeing but he confronted her,” Balram says. “He pulled out his gun and shot her in the head. She died instantly.

“The police officer then went to the second storey of the flat where he fired shots at the lover. The lover jumped out the window and sought help with neighbours.”

The police officer then shot himself and died at the scene.

Members of the armed response unit say the lover was shot at least seven times and is in critical condition in hospital.

Colonel Thembeka Mbele, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, confirmed to YOU that police are investigating the murder and attempted murder. An inquest into the policeman’s death is also being conducted.

She couldn’t confirm whether a love triangle had led to the incident.

“One of the victims is still in hospital. His condition is critical and he’s unable to make a statement right now. Because police aren’t in possession of all the information relative to the case, we can’t assume motives for the murder – and we also can’t assume who fired the shots,” she says.

Policeman shoots girlfriend
(Supplied)

An autopsy will be performed today. The results will be made public in due course.

Police didn’t want to disclose the victims’ names as it could interfere with the investigation.


Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Nene to be investigated by Public Protector over PIC deal

2018-10-09 15:58

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Ramaphosa accepts Nene resignation, Mboweni signed in as finance minister
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, October 6 2018-10-06 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 