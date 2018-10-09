Love triangle: Policeman shoots girlfriend, her lover then himself

Shocked residents of an apartment building in Waterloo, KwaZulu-Natal, heard the shots as a policeman shot his girlfriend after an argument, then fired at her lover before turning the gun on himself.

Prem Balram, of private armed response company Reaction Unit South Africa, says concerned residents called members of his unit to the apartment in the early hours of Friday morning.

Balram says a police officer, who apparently worked at the Ndwedwe police station, followed his 23-year-old girlfriend to the apartment, where he caught her and her lover red-handed.

“She apparently tried escaping the flat and fleeing but he confronted her,” Balram says. “He pulled out his gun and shot her in the head. She died instantly.

“The police officer then went to the second storey of the flat where he fired shots at the lover. The lover jumped out the window and sought help with neighbours.”

The police officer then shot himself and died at the scene.

Members of the armed response unit say the lover was shot at least seven times and is in critical condition in hospital.

Colonel Thembeka Mbele, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, confirmed to YOU that police are investigating the murder and attempted murder. An inquest into the policeman’s death is also being conducted.

She couldn’t confirm whether a love triangle had led to the incident.

“One of the victims is still in hospital. His condition is critical and he’s unable to make a statement right now. Because police aren’t in possession of all the information relative to the case, we can’t assume motives for the murder – and we also can’t assume who fired the shots,” she says.



An autopsy will be performed today. The results will be made public in due course.

Police didn’t want to disclose the victims’ names as it could interfere with the investigation.



